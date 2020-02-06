Given the coronavirus threat, the minister urges visitors to the Thaipusam Festival to remain calm and carry on Malaysia

Waytha advised festival attendees to take additional precautions, such as: B. to ensure personal hygiene, wear face masks and check if necessary in medical facilities. – Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, February 6 – Visitors, especially Hindu devotees, don’t have to worry about attending the Thaipusam festival this Saturday after the novel coronavirus infections of 2019, Prime Minister Senator P. Waytha Moorthy said.

However, he advised festival attendees to take additional precautions, such as ensuring personal hygiene, wearing face masks, and doing research in medical facilities if necessary.

“Coronavirus infection is treated professionally in our country. The World Health Organization (representative) also praised Malaysia and the Ministry of Health for its transparency and prudent management.

“I think there is no need to worry, but be extra careful,” he told reporters after the start of the dialysis aid program for the first group of B40 (low-income group) under the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA).

The pilot program was launched to support Indian B40 dialysis patients who do not receive social assistance or social security benefits for their dialysis treatment.

Waytha Moorthy said Mitra had approved a RM 2.9 million allocation to support 99 B40 patients who are eligible to receive treatment for one year of the program.

The program is a collaboration between Mitra and three non-governmental organizations, namely the St. John Ambulance Association, the Buddhist Tzu Chi Merits Society Malaysia and the Sai Ananda Foundation. – Reuters