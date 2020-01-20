Given the record highs in the market, the reports of chip makers keep an eye on money

Traders will be working on the New York Stock Exchange on January 2, 2020. – Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct. 6 / PRNewswire / – Reports by Netflix, Intel and Texas Instruments in the coming week may indicate what to expect in the December quarterly earnings season. Some investors are concerned about potential danger signs that could plunge Wall Street to record highs after its recent surge.

The S & P 500 got off to a strong start in January with a plus of 3 percent this year. This is due to the ceasefire in the US-China trade war, low interest rates and signs of an ongoing healthy economy.

Analysts expect Refesitiv’s fourth quarter quarter S&P 500 earnings per share and a 0.6 percent rise in technology earnings, according to IBES.

Investors survey fourth-quarter results and see what companies could say about prospects and investment plans given the recently signed Phase 1 trade agreement between Washington and Beijing.

Fourth-quarter earnings estimates have already weakened slightly last week as first reports from major banks and a few other companies were added.

“Most of the rally we had in 2019 was in anticipation of a better result in 2020,” said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird in Milwaukee. “Instead of looking at the Q4 numbers, attention is focused on the revisions of the Q1 and Q2 numbers, if any.”

According to Delwiche, analysts’ estimates for quarterly earnings tend to decrease as a particular quarter approaches, and there is evidence that the 2020 estimates are counteracting the positive trend.

The S&P index for information technology, which includes heavyweights such as Apple, Intel and Microsoft, has led Wall Street so far by almost 6 percent in 2020. It has risen by 50 percent in the past year and has developed the most during this period. The index is now trading at 22 times the expected profit, the highest since early 2005, according to Refinitiv’s Datastream.

The S&P 500 is trading at 18 times the expected profit, similar to two years ago.

“Given the strength we have seen in most technology providers over the past two months, there will be increased focus on guidelines for increasing the level of comfort in valuations,” said Michael James, general manager of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.

For this reason, “it will be more likely that minor disappointments will be punished more severely than positive guidance,” he added.

According to S&P Dow Jones Indices, which underscore the importance of Intel’s results on Thursday and Apple on January 28, the information technology sector should account for almost 22 percent of S & P 500’s total operating income in the last quarter of 2019.

“For many of the technology providers, they appear to be well positioned for 2020,” said Rick Meckler, partner of Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey.

However, the following can be observed in the overall market: “What happened is the expansion of multiples. And that’s really the risk of the market. ‘

Technological earnings growth for 2020 is estimated at 10.4 percent, which, according to Refinitiv data, is expected to contribute 2.0 percentage points to the S&P 500’s expected growth rate of 9.7 percent. Tech would make the biggest contribution.

Netflix’s quarterly report on Tuesday after the bell will show how well the video streaming giant is holding out to a wave of competition led by entertainment heavyweight Walt Disney Co.

Netflix stock stumbled over concerns last year about slowing subscriber growth and driving up costs for high-budget productions like The Crown and The Irishman. Since Disney + was unveiled in April 2019, its stocks have dropped nearly 8 percent. Disney’s shares have risen 24 percent since then.

Netflix stocks tend to be volatile after reporting results, which could be the case.

Netflix options imply a 7.6 percent change in prices for the shares in both directions until Friday, January 24. In the past eight quarters, stocks have traded an average of 6 percent after the company reported results, according to Trade Alert.

The Texas Instruments report and possible management comments on Wednesday after the bell will show whether a global semiconductor downturn is bottoming out.

Expectations that the chip industry will soon pick up again have increased the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index by 30 percent since mid-2019.

According to Refinitiv, analysts expect sales to increase by 3 percent in the fourth quarter and sales to increase by 7 percent in the current quarter. – Reuters