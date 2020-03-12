GLAAD media awards have been canceled due to the epidemic

Actor and actress Laverne Cox at the 2016 GLAAD Media Awards in New York (Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty)

New York City’s GLAAD Media Competition was canceled for public safety during the coronavirus epidemic.

The star-studded event on March 19 was organized to celebrate those in the media industry thanks to their wonderful paintings of LGBT + people and stories.

It was due to have Lilly Singh’s best actresses, honors given to show producer Ryan Murphy and actress and producer Judith Light. The actions of Adam Lambert and Ben Plt were redone.

With the number of coronavirus cases continuing to rise, on March 11, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency over the spread.

He warned: “This is not a coincidence.” It totally depends on our actions. We are going to make the decisions and we like it or not, we need to make difficult decisions and we must act together to reduce our anger. “

Later in the day, GLAAD’s COO Rich Ferraro issued a statement canceling the event. He said the decision was made in recognition of GLAAD’s long standing in the safety of our members, supporters and visitors.

“The team at GLAAD has been in touch with New York City and is in compliance with Cuomo’s latest police offer,” he said.

“We were planning to vote for the people to vote on the occasion because everything is at stake for LGBT + Americans this year, and we hope the program is a GLAAD mission to continue the fight against LGBT + prejudice.

“Since the ceremony was canceled, our work in progress has lost money and we urge the community and allies to become a member of GLAAD to keep the project going.”

Ferraro also recommended that GLAAD be in line with 175 recent nominees and suggestions on how organizations can receive. He added that updates will come in the “coming weeks” regarding the event.

Since our long-standing commitment to the protection of our members, sponsors, and visitors, #GLAADawards will no longer be held on March 19 in New York City. https://t.co/ejJssOK7az

– GLAAD (@glaad) March 11, 2020

Several other high-profile events have been canceled due to the coronavirus, including the last days on Madame X’s trip. The performances of Queen, Louis Tomlinson, Yungblud, Mariah Carey, Maluma, Green Day and BTS also affected them.

RuPaul’s DragCon LA, Coachella, Southwestern, SXSW Music, Film and Tech conference, Ultra Music Festival Abu Dhabi and Miami, and Tomorrowland Winter have all been canceled or rescheduled.