Glad to leaders – Mahomes made for America’s most popular sports light

We’ll have a Super Bowl matchup after this weekend, and it’s hard to believe it won’t be the Kansas City Chiefs who finally return to the big game.

They will not recognize the event, having not passed since beating the Minnesota Vikings for their only championship in 1970. Since then, the Super Bowl has evolved into a monstrous one, with the game itself almost a side-bar to a huge celebration. of the football industry and all its attractive and less attractive features. Well, football and the army. This is a sport that has married America’s national charm to the military like no other, and we will see it again on February 2.

The Chiefs, then representatives of the American Football Association, won it over 50 years ago with Lenny Dawson, Otis Taylor, Buck Buchanan and Jan Stenerud and have been trying to do it ever since. They have a lot of great players and some good teams. But nobody and nothing resembles Patrick Lavon Mahomes II.

Mahomes is the single most important reason you should expect the Chiefs to be one of the Super Bowl LIV participants at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and the only most important reason you should expect K.C. to win this game, too.

Why; Well, because of the overwhelming feeling that if something or someone intended to stop Mahomes at this time, it would have happened by now.

It would have happened in October when Mahomes broke his right knee in a game against Denver. A dislocated knee! It sounds like an injury that ends a football season. However, the valuable NFL player, who was valuable, was back in three weeks.

If this isn’t going to stop Mahomes, surely last week’s scenario at Arrowhead Stadium would have. This was the situation, after all, during which many promising headlines have come to an end. At home. As a favorite.

It looked like the national anthem had just ended and the Houston Texans were 24-0. A long pass, a blocked puppy, a corpse. It seems that instead of slowly tormenting the Chiefs’ fans, this NFL season would give them the opportunity to pull them out.

Maums certainly had every reason to panic at that moment. He had a playoff victory under his belt at this point in his new career. His best receivers threw the ball. He had already seen the general who would probably win the MVP award this year, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, throwing flames the night before in very similar conditions.

On the bench in Kansas City, staring over his glasses, was Andy Reed. Reid never overflows. He sticks to the game plan, patiently trying to set fire to it. But at the same time, his presence may not necessarily be made up of Mahomes, since Reid has an entire list of disappointing playoff failures of his own. Indeed, no NFL team trained by Reid had ever fought to win a 21-point deficit, let alone a 24-point hole.

This was the time for a 24-year-old quarterback to wither, or fight back, but they were finally left. Instead, Maomes exploded. Check the whole game. In a “hold my beer” symbolic appearance, it turned out that Houston didn’t lead in nearly no time, dropping four touchdown passes in the second quarter alone.

He and tight end Travis Kelce seemed attached to some sort of Vulcan mind merge. Mohammed seemed to know that the Texans’ defenses were called the way the Astros hitters somehow knew which pitches were coming. He ran and danced in the Kansas City backfield, throwing some sidearm passes just for fun. When it finished, Kansas City scored 51 points and became the first NFL team to win over 20 after passing over 20.

Yes, if Mohammed had stopped it would have been last weekend. And it wasn’t.

Now, don’t take this to mean that there is no way the Tennessee Titles can put another bitter pill under the throats of Chiefs fans. The Titans were the Houston Oilers for the first 46 years of their existence, and at one point threw all their hopes into the wide shoulders of a running back called Earl Campbell and tried to make their way to the Super Bowl.

But they kept running on a steel curtain and never did. On Sunday, the former Oilers now playing from Nashville will do the same with the blow of Derrick Henry, who has so far been the bulk of the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens in these NFL playoffs.

The hard-nosed titans are certainly capable of stopping Moomé. But it shouldn’t. The same goes for the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers, who will decide the identity of the NFC representative in the Super Bowl. The 49ers are really good and so are the Packers. As it should be, there are no soft touches, there are no teams that really have a lot of plans to win – although the Titans are close.

But there is just something about Mahomes, something slightly revolutionary, something a little painful about his creativity and they dare on the football field.

It was the tenth choice of the 2017 draft and there is something wonderful about it – for all the statistics and testing going on in the plan and all the endless, breathtaking analysis surrounding it – and yet no one seemed to notice that nine teams passed to the best player before being taken. Including 49ers. Including Titans.

Not quite Tom Brady going into round six or Joe Montana in round three, but still pretty cool.

Maums could have ended his season last weekend. Maybe it should. It will take something truly real to stop him now.

Damien Cox is a former Star Sports Journalist who subscribes to the current Toronto-based free space. Follow him on Twitter: @DamoSpin