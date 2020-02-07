Gladiator is the wave in Jeep truck – Boston Herald

For fans of Jeep Wrangler, the ‘Jeep Wave’ is only a small part of the ‘cult’ that you as a Wrangler owner join.

For those unfamiliar with the “Jeep Wave” it is just a wave of passing driver to driver, giving a “hello” to their co-owner of Wrangler. In some cases, people have placed Jeep golf stickers on their mirrors, in case a Wrangler is missed.

Regardless of the model, the year, the color or the size, the Wrangler is an icon in the car market. Jeep, a Fiat Chrysler product, certainly has its loyal customers – most who own a Jeep have nothing else. Well-known for its off-road, rough-driving telephone booth-style cockpits, Jeep now delivers the Gladiator – a 4-door Wrangler with a small truck body attached. Just like the Honda Ridgeline and Chevrolet Colorado, the Gladiator performs better than off-road, but struggles with everyday usability: the Gladiator is the best choice for paths and hinterland, but less ideal for daily commuting.

The peppy 3.6-liter V6 from the Gladiator, with 285 hp and 260 lb.-ft. of couple, a suitable combination is great for a Jeep Jamboree or cruising in a monthly event of Jeep Club.

The Gladiator, specially designed for the Jeep owner who needs a little more space than in a traditional Wrangler, is great for off-road adventures, camping or the need for a comprehensive ute that can do everything and can go anywhere.

The Rubicon model looks like a baby Hummer and had a Punk’n Orange Metallic wheel and a black leather interior. The on-board UConnect infotainment system is a favorite; it works extremely well, is super user-friendly and can be touched quickly without software delay. This model offered a number of great functions, such as a forward-facing trail camera, a hardtop in body color and a sprayable bed lining, all as options. All in all, our Gladiator was just below the $ 60G marker with no heated seats or electric start.

As a former Wrangler Sahara owner from 2014 and with a family member who still enjoys his MOAB, it was really cool to “wave” a solid week.

List price: $ 43,545

As tested: $ 59,585

MPG: 17 city / 22 highway

As tested: 17.4 MPG