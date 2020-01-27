Glam Grammy red carpet a symphony of beautiful styles

The Grammy Awards celebrate a range of genres, from classical to hip hop – so it makes sense that the artists rocked the red carpet at the 62nd annual ceremony at Staples Center in Los Angeles, modeling almost every style under the sun.
From the lavish gray tulle Ariana Grande ball gown to the classic crimson sheath from Ella Mai, the vibrant floral jumpsuit from Esperanza Spalding and a glamorous parade of festive looks in light, dark and high-power metallics and prints, Grammy fashion has the right show. Pay attention:
Camila Cabello arrives at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
Dua Lipa arrives at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
Shania Twain arrives at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
Chrissy Teigen arrives at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
Ella Mai arrives at the 26th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
Esperanza Spalding arrives at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
Ariana Grande arrives at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
FKA twigs arrive at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)