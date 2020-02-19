[Glance: A$AP Rocky, Lizzo, Anderson .Paak, Jorja Smith + A lot more Headline Very first-Ever VIRGIN FEST Line-Up]

It’s going to be an further incredibly hot summertime after the inaugural Virgin Fest tunes function starts up. Right now, the festival declared its decked-out line-up which includes Lizzo, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak and Jorja Smith are set to choose middle stage this June in Los Angeles. Glance and comment underneath!

This morning VIRGIN FEST introduced the lineup for the really predicted audio and tech festival set to consider put throughout a number of phases on Saturday, June 6th and Sunday, June seventh at Banc of California Stadium + Exposition Park in Los Angeles. With an epic concentration on People today and World, VIRGIN FEST is comprised of a numerous roster of international superstars and rising artists, spanning across the spectrum of musical genres and transcending borders to existing an inclusive, eco-aware, weekend-extensive celebration.

Headlining the inaugural competition is pop phenomenon LIZZO, who just took household three GRAMMYs which include the award for Best Pop Solo Functionality, Best Traditional R&B General performance and Finest Urban Present-day Album (VIRGIN FEST is also established as her ONLY effectiveness in Los Angeles right before Summer time).

Joining her on the monthly bill is multi-hyphenate hip hop superstar A$AP ROCKY and the world’s most sought right after chart-toppers such as multi-GRAMMY winner ANDERSON. PAAK & THE Cost-free NATIONALS, Jamaican-American electronica dance tunes trio Significant LAZER, British pop hitmaker ELLIE GOULDING, Columbian superstar and genre-defying KALI UCHIS, English R&B singer-songwriter JORJA SMITH, on-the-increase choice pop singer Banking companies, YouTube feeling and “Pretty Girl” singer CLAIRO, GRAMMY-nominated TANK AND THE BANGAS, Korean-American indie pop artist JAPANESE BREAKFAST and Chinese singer-songwriter LAY ZHANG who rose to fame in K-pop super team Exo.