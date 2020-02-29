[Glance: Irv Gotti Gives Ja Rule A Massive B-Working day Shout-Out + Declares Real Loyalty – “My N*gga’s 11th Birthday”]

By
Kay Koch
-
[glance:-irv-gotti-gives-ja-rule-a-massive-b-working-day-shout-out-+-declares-real-loyalty-–-“my-n*gga’s-11th-birthday”]

Rap government Irv Gotti knows February 29th is a special day. The hip-hop mogul has saluted his longtime buddy and Murder Inc. legend Ja Rule on his born day. Search and remark under!

See this write-up on Instagram

Delighted Birthday my brother. @jarule my niggas 11th birthday. Hahah. Leap Calendar year Shit. Really like you Rule. Til the casket drops. We rejoice when I see ya. #happybirthdayrule

A write-up shared by Irv “Gotti” Lorenzo (@irvgotti187) on

View this article on Instagram

Tomorrow we rejoice 2/29/76… #leapyeargang #piscesgang

A put up shared by JaRule (@jarule) on