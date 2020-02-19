[glass-animals-share-dazzling-new-solitary-‘your-enjoy-(deja-vu)’]

Glass Animals have continued their comeback, sharing new solitary ‘Your Appreciate (Deja Vu)’.

The new track, premiered on Radio one tonight (February 19) as Annie Mac’s Hottest Report, the keep track of follows latest comeback solitary ‘Tokyo Drifting’, that includes Denzel Curry.

Read through much more: Glass Animals reside in Manchester: a return from tragedy to tropical triumph

‘Your Appreciate (Deja Vu)’ follows two intimate United kingdom reveals for the band this week: they played Manchester’s Gorilla and London’s Village Underground. Pay attention to the new single under.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="522" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Yu0r5jK299M?feature=oembed" title="Your Love (Déjà Vu)" width="696"></noscript>

Examining the recent Manchester demonstrate, NME’s Elizabeth Aubrey wrote: “This is a triumphant return from one particular of the UK’s most revolutionary bands – whose older material has aged very well in a local weather additional utilized to style-splicing than at the time of their debut.

“Their new product displays even additional thrilling leaps forward. Here’s to what ever they do upcoming.”

Examine additional: Nine Factors You Really should Know About Glass Animals

The band are established to head out on a quick US operate afterwards this month, starting up coming week (February 25) at the U Avenue Music Corridor in Washington, DC. Extra North American displays, like two gigs at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado alongside ‘Tokyo Drifting’ collaborator Curry, will abide by in June.

Glass Animals have also been introduced to engage in London’s All Factors East this summer months, actively playing on May perhaps 23 along with Caribou, Whitney and headliners Tame Impala.

Very last 12 months, Glass Animals had been pressured to get a crack after drummer Joe Seaward was included in a highway accident. The musician suffered a selection of severe accidents immediately after currently being hit by a truck when cycling in Dublin.