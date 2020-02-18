[glass-hammer-announce-new-album-dreaming-city]

US prog rockers Glass Hammer will release their most current album in April. Dreaming Metropolis is described as the band’s “most effective music statement to date” and sees the band return to the globe of their 2005 album Inconsolable Secret. Dreaming Metropolis will be released on April 17.

The idea tells the tale of a “desperate man… as doomed as they come”, who ought to struggle his way by way of a spectrum of horrors to rescue his lover. Early in the album the listener discovers that the protagonist has only a few times to come across her before she dies a predicament which sets the phase for all that is to come and assures an emotional roller-coaster ride for the listener.

Bassist and producer Steve Babb describes the audio as a nostalgic homage to quite a few genres including house rock, Berlin-School electronica, 70s metal and early progressive rock. “It’s all finished in a way that is distinctly Glass Hammer of course”, Babb tells Prog.

“To express the album’s story, we gave Dreaming City the glance and really feel of an aged paperback journey novel, including excerpts and illustrations,” he provides. “It is intended to be an immersive practical experience, appreciated from beginning to stop, with tracks laid out as book chapters. A thing we haven’t attempted prior to but consider our supporters will adore!”

Babb is joined on Dreaming Metropolis by Fred Schendel, Aaron Raulston, Susie Bogdanowicz, Brian Brewer and new Glass Hammer vocalists Reese Boyd and John Beagley.

Glass Hammer will appear at this year’s Cruise To The Edge, wherever the band will be joined on stage by former (and now Sure) vocalist Jon Davison.