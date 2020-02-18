[glass-hammer-announce-new-album]

US prog rockers Glass Hammer will launch their most current album in April. Dreaming Town is explained as the band’s “most strong tunes statement to day” and sees the band return to the planet of their 2005 album Intolerable Top secret. Dreaming Metropolis will be released on April 17.

The strategy tells the story of a “desperate man… as doomed as they come”, who need to battle his way by means of a spectrum of horrors to rescue his lover. Early in the album the listener discovers that the protagonist has only three days to discover her before she dies a problem which sets the stage for all that is to appear and assures an emotional roller-coaster ride for the listener.

Bassist and producer Steve Babb describes the songs as a nostalgic homage to numerous genres including area rock, Berlin-Faculty electronica, 70s steel and early progressive rock. “It’s all finished in a way that is distinctly Glass Hammer of course”, Babb tells Prog. “To express the album’s tale, we gave Dreaming City the search and feel of an outdated paperback experience novel, which include excerpts and illustrations. It is intended to be an immersive working experience, enjoyed from beginning to conclude, with music laid out as reserve chapters. A thing we haven’t tried before but believe our lovers will really like!”

Babb is joined on Dreaming Metropolis by Fred Schendel, Aaron Raulston, Susie Bogdanowicz, Brian Brewer and new Glass Hammer vocalists Reese Boyd and John Beagley.

Glass Hammer will look at this year’s Cruise To The Edge, where the band will be joined on phase by previous (and Now Yes) vocalist Jon Davison.