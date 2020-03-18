Glastonbury 2020 cancelled | Louder

This year’s Glastonbury pageant has been cancelled owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The news was confirmed in a assertion by Michael and Emily Eavis, who say that due to the ongoing world scenario, it was their “only feasible option.”

The statement reads: “We are so sorry to announce this, but Glastonbury 2020 will have to be cancelled, and this will be an enforced fallow year for the Pageant. Obviously this was not a course of action we hoped to get for our 50th anniversary occasion, but following the new government measures declared this week – and in occasions of these kinds of unprecedented uncertainty – this is now our only practical possibility.

“We extremely a lot hope that the circumstance in the British isles will have improved enormously by the finish of June. But even if it has, we are no lengthier equipped to shell out the future a few months with hundreds of crew below on the farm, assisting us with the tremendous occupation of developing the infrastructure and attractions necessary to welcome extra than 200,000 people today to a momentary town in these fields.

“We would like to mail our sincere apologies to the 135,000 individuals who have currently paid out a deposit for a Glastonbury 2020 ticket. The balance payments on these tickets were owing at the beginning of April and we required to make a organization decision ahead of then.

“We realize that it is not constantly effortless to secure a Glastonbury ticket, which is why we would like to offer you all all those individuals the likelihood to roll their £50 deposit around to subsequent year, and ensure the chance to invest in a ticket for Glastonbury 2021. People who would choose a refund of that £50 will be in a position to make contact with See Tickets in the coming times in order to protected that. This selection will keep on being readily available till September this calendar year.

“For individuals who are delighted to roll their deposit around, that will take place instantly. Additional data – which include specifics on rolling in excess of coach packages, formal lodging bookings and local Sunday tickets – will be included to our web site in the coming times.”

The assertion proceeds: “The cancellation of this year’s competition will no doubt come as a awful blow to our incredible crew and volunteers who perform so tricky to make this function happen. There will also inevitably be serious monetary implications as a consequence of this cancellation – not just for us, but also the festival’s charity companions, suppliers, traders, area landowners and our group.

“We were being so on the lookout ahead to welcoming you all for our 50th anniversary with a lineup entire of amazing artists and performers that we ended up extremely proud to have booked. Once again, we are so sorry that this selection has been designed. It was not through option. But we glimpse forward to welcoming you again to these fields future calendar year and right until then, we deliver our appreciate and aid to all of you.”

Paul McCartney had earlier been verified as the headline act at this year’s Glastonbury, which was owing to consider put at Deserving Farm, Somerset, on June 24-28.

Hold up to date with all the most up-to-date news on tour and display postponements and cancellations because of to coronavirus on Louder’s committed hub page. This will be updated on a regular basis with news as we get it.

The World Wellbeing Organisation have posted community information in gentle of the distribute of the virus which covers simple protecting actions.