Glastonbury 2020 Formally Cancelled Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The pin has officially been pulled on Glastonbury 2020. Competition organisers Emily and Michael Eavis unveiled a assertion a quick when ago contacting the determination their “only feasible option”.

“Clearly this was not a study course of action we hoped to get for our 50th anniversary celebration,” that formal assertion reads, “but following the govt measures introduced this 7 days – and in situations of this sort of unparalleled uncertainty – this is now our only feasible selection.”

The assertion proceeds: “Even if [the situation improved by the end of June], we are no for a longer period able to expend the upcoming 3 months with 1000’s of crew right here on the farm, supporting us with the huge career of setting up the infrastructure and points of interest required to welcome far more that 200,000 individuals to a short-term town in these fields.”

135,000 persons had compensated a deposit for 2020 tickets. These punters now have the prospect to possibly receive a full refund or roll that deposit around to following year’s occasion.

“There will also inevitably be critical monetary implications as a end result of this cancellation – not just for us, but also the Festival’s charity partners, suppliers, traders, area landowners and our community.”

Whilst this decision was fairly inevitable, specified the recent wave of cancelled gigs throughout the world, it does not make the news any fewer disappointing. Test out the full statement down below.

We are so sorry to announce this, but we are heading to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this yr will roll in excess of to future yr. Comprehensive assertion beneath and on our internet site. Michael & Emily pic.twitter.com/ox8kcQ0HoB

— Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 18, 2020

