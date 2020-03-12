Glastonbury 2020 lineup revealed

Emily Eavis has shared the first wave of participants in “Glastonbury 2020” with Kendrick Lamar, announced last headlining the festival.

Citing concerns karanavirusnay disease, Eavis shared song in the social media, saying that “after much consideration given the current circumstances and with the best of intentions, this is the first list of musical acts at Glastonbury 2020.

“Currently, we are still working hard to hold our festival 50th anniversary in June, and we are very proud of the bill that we have made over the last year. No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we are out of 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that he will be here at worthy farm, to the greatest show on earth! ⁣ “

Thus, after a long trial, given the current circumstances and with the best of intentions, this is the first list of musical acts on @Glastonbury 2020. Currently, we are working to deliver our 50th Anniversary Festival in June and … https: // t .co / SisRabWwdW pic.twitter.com/sNRyhDMzRV

June 24-28 to “Worthy Farm” has already been confirmed as the Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift, and Diana Ross play in the word legend in Piltane, Somerset, headliners of the festival.

Other names of the bill include: Lana Del Rey, Robin, Aich, Chaim, Cage The Elephant, branches FSA, Anna Calvi, Dyzzi split, Kano, manic preachers Kalice, George. J.. IS …, TLC, Beabadoobee, Jehnny Beth, Modern Boxes Tom Tomor’s Tomorrow, Charli XCX, Lianne La Havas, Skunk Anansie, Sam Fender, Soccer Mommy, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and much more.

Eavis has completed his post, saying: “As always, this is just a taste of what lies ahead, we plan to report on the many other performers and attractions on the region in the coming weeks, which lead to a complete composition in May.”

Currently, it is unclear whether the Glastonbury canceled or postponed among recent cancellations and transfers of such festivals as Coachella and SXSW due to pandemic coronavirus.

At the festival said music fans last week, who were worried that the event could affect the consequences.

Chief physician Chris Uitsi warned that “the decline in mass meetings” should perhaps be considered against the background of the spread of the coronavirus that causes many to worry that could mean clotting and even cancellation of Glastonbury 2020.

However, apparently, the festival is still going to mark the 50th anniversary this summer. According to Somerset Live, the head of the department of events in Glastonbury, Adrian Coombs said: “Glastonbury Festival thoroughly plan the annual activities and to introduce all necessary measures to protect the public and maximum safety.

“We work closely with all relevant institutions, including the UK Public Health and the NHS, and are always reviewing our plans are changing any circumstances.