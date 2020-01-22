Glastonbury announces the 2020 young talent competition

The organizers of the Glastonbury Festival have announced this year’s youth competition.

The annual event offers unsigned artists from the UK and Ireland the opportunity to apply for a spot on one of the festival’s main stages.

The free competition winners will receive a £ 5,000 talent promotion award from the PRS Foundation to take their songwriting and performance to the next level. The runner-up will receive a prize of £ 2,500.

Acts of all genres can participate in the 2020 competition from Monday (January 27th) at 9:00 a.m. to February 3rd at 5:00 p.m. on the official Glastonbury website.

Declan McKenna. Credit: NME

Previous winners of the competition in recent years have included Declan McKenna, Izzy Bizu and She Drew The Gun. Last year’s winner was Marie White, who secured a place on the Acoustic Stage and has signed with Decca Records since then.

Emily Eavis, recently announced as the 2020 Godlike Genius by NME, said, “It is always a pleasure to hear the latest crop of amazing, undiscovered music out there.

“Over the years, the emerging talent competition has helped us discover so many incredible artists from all genres, dozens of which have received slots at the festival. I can’t wait to hear this year’s posts! “

In order to participate, acts must share a link to an original song in SoundCloud and a link to a video in which they perform live.

Once the entries are received, a group of 30 of the UK’s top music bloggers will help you create a longlist.

The longlist is then set by judges such as Glastonbury organizers Michael and Emily Eavis on a list of eight artists.

Glastonbury 2020 will take place June 24-28, with Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney already announced as headliners. Diana Ross will fill the Sunday Legends slot.