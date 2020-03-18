Glastonbury Festival 2020 Canceled Owing to Coronavirus

A group watches Miley Cyrus execute at Glastonbury Competition 2019.

This year’s Glastonbury Festival is the hottest audio festival to drop target to coronavirus: the U.K. party introduced now (March 18) that its 2020 version has been canceled.

The festival, which was slated to get location June 24-28 in Somerset, England, turns into just one of the maximum-profile new music functions considering that Austin’s SXSW to outright terminate in its place of postponing. Even with it not getting put till the summer time, Glastonbury organizers reported in a assertion that with the social distancing steps presently in position, there is merely no way they’d be in a position to get the fest all set in time.

“We extremely a great deal hope that the situation in the U.K. will have enhanced enormously by the end of June,” they claimed in a statement. “But even if it has, we are no extended capable to spend the following a few months with hundreds of crew here on the farm, supporting us with the huge work of setting up the infrastructure and points of interest required to welcome extra than 200,000 people today to a short term metropolis in these fields.”

These who already obtained tickets will be provided the opportunity to roll around their deposit to guarantee entry to next year’s competition, or they can decide for a refund. Refunds will be offered till September 2020.

Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Diana Ross, Haim and Dua Lipa had been all scheduled to complete at Glastonbury 2020. You can browse the festival’s whole assertion about the cancellation beneath.

We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to terminate Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this yr will roll more than to subsequent year. Entire assertion under and on our web-site. Michael & Emily pic.twitter.com/ox8kcQ0HoB

— Glastonbury Competition (@glastonbury) March 18, 2020

