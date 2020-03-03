glastonbury-pageant-responds-to-cancellation-fears-amid-coronavirus-outbreak

Glastonbury Pageant has responded to audio enthusiasts fearful that the occasion could be influenced by the coronavirus outbreak.

Main medical officer Chris Whitty warned that “reducing mass gatherings” could want to be thought of amid the unfold of the coronavirus, foremost numerous to be concerned that could suggest curtailing or even cancelling Glastonbury 2020.

I’m much more concerned about Coronavirus threatening Glastonbury than I am of contracting it. 👀#Glastonbury #Glasto — Glastobation 💦 (@glastobation) February 26, 2020

I would relatively come back again from Glastonbury with coronavirus than not go to Glastonbury at all so I swear to god if someone cancels it — colette (@colettelittle_) February 29, 2020

Even so, it seems the pageant is nonetheless established to celebrate its 50th anniversary this summer time. In accordance to Somerset Are living, Adrian Coombs, Glastonbury Festival’s Head of Event Operations, mentioned: “Glastonbury Pageant comprehensively ideas just about every year’s occasion, and puts in spot all important measures to shield the community and maximise protection.

“We do the job closely with all of the suitable agencies, including Community Health England and the NHS, and usually assessment our strategies as any situation adjust.

“With this in thoughts and with our 2020 Pageant continue to 16 weeks absent, we go on to system and prepare for the celebration, although at the very same time intently monitoring developments with the coronavirus problem.”

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis, who was named as this year’s Godlike Genius at the NME Awards 2020. Credit rating: Tom Jackson

203,000 men and women attended the function at Worthy Farm in 2019 – although it was recommended in January that the event could get even larger in the close to long term.

Glastonbury 2020 has now found Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and most not long ago Lana Del Rey confirmed for the pageant, with Diana Ross also officially declared for the Legends slot.

Yesterday (March 2), Manic Street Preachers appeared to hint that they might be joining that listing when teasing the forthcoming reissue of their 2nd album, ‘Gold In opposition to The Soul’.

The band also shared a list of likely covers to be integrated in their summer setlists. Atop the checklist which includes well-known handles these as The The’s ‘This Is The Day’, Nirvana’s ‘Pennyroyal Tea’ and Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Sweet Youngster O’ Mine’ is the header: ‘GLASTO/G Day/KILLERS/FESTIVALS’ – suggesting that they’ll be showing up at Glastonbury alongside their dates supporting Inexperienced Day, The Killers, and several other festival slots.