Glastonbury’s 360-degree AV arena The Gas Tower will return in 2020

The team behind Glastonbury’s popular Shangri-La area has announced that the highly acclaimed “Gas Tower” installation will return for 2020.

The gas tower is a 10 meter high, audiovisual 360-degree room for DJ sets and digital art. The program runs until late at night.

Last year there were sets from artists like Bicep, Sub Focus and Rob Da Bank, while in the past there were people like Diplo, DJ Yoda and Benga.

Commissioned for the first time in 2017, The Gas Tower will be shown for the third time in Glastonbury. In 2018 the Worthy Farm Festival is taking a break. In 2019, it was made entirely from recycled plastic.

Glastonbury organizer Emily Eavis is named Godlike Genius at this year’s NME Awards.

Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney have been named two of this year’s Glastonbury headliners, with a big name yet to be announced for the festival’s 50th anniversary edition.

Yesterday Groove Armada released a come-and-get-me plea for the festival to book for the bash this summer.

“We’d love to do it, it’s the 50th year and there is history for us because we closed the second stage,” Tom Findlay told NME.

“We were also headlining the John Peel Stage and it was one of my favorite performances ever. We have this story and Groove Armada has to be there – so I’m sending it to the bookers. We’d like to play it in some form. “