As at 11.01am, Maybank led the decline, declining 15 sen to RM8.26, even though Tenaga Nasional slid 20 sen to RM12.58 and CIMB decreased 11 sen to RM4.89. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 ― As information on the recent political landscape grew to become the chat of the town, shares of govt-connected providers (GLCs) have declined sharply considering that the market opened this morning.

As at 11.01am, Maybank led the loss, declining 15 sen to RM8.26, although Tenaga Nasional slid 20 sen to RM12.58 and CIMB diminished 11 sen to RM4.89.

Petronas-linked stocks such as Petronas Substances shed 11 sen to RM6.34 and Petronas Dagangan weakened 16 sen to RM21.84, though MISC missing 28 sen to RM7.41 and telecommunication inventory Axiata erased 10 sen to RM4.15.

Public Bank was the most important loser following shedding 58 sen to RM17.56.

The decline in these stocks experienced collectively dragged the composite index down by 15 factors, with total traded quantity recorded at 32.43 million.

In the meantime, buyer solutions recorded the largest loss, with Dutchlady declining RM1.06 to RM44.72, Heineken dropping RM2.22 to RM28.82 and Carlsberg erasing RM3.04 to RM35.90.

As for the actives, MyEG continued its downtrend, shedding half-a-sen to RM1.25, even though Alam Maritim and Mtouche know-how equally inched down one sen to 13 sen and 16.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slipped 234.29 details to 10,731.32, the FBMT 100 Index declined 222.16 factors to 10,524.95 and FBM Ace get rid of 74.57 points to five,672.35.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index gave up 230.84 details to 11,426.42 and FBM 70 dipped 362.55 details to 13,519.24.

Sector-smart, the Industrial Merchandise and Expert services Index eased two.66 factors to 143.13, the Money Services Index lose 295.34 points to 14,400.58 and the Plantation Index weakened 193.32 details to six,941.33. ― Bernama