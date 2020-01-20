Glenbard West basketball: Braden Huff, the top unknown prospect of the area

At first glance last summer, from the perspective of a basketball evaluator, Glenbard West sophomore Braden Huff was immediately a Division I prospect without a doubt. It took about eight trips across the floor to find out that the thin, lanky child from Glen Ellyn was legitimate.

Again, this was strictly from the perspective of an assessor, projecting the future and believing what you see are true after doing this for more than 20 years. Huff was immediately among the top 10 prospects in the City / Suburban Hoops Report in the 2022 class that came out this summer.

Seven months later, rapid progress is made and Huff has delivered on that early promise and first impression. Considering that you never know for sure what you can expect from such a young varsity-level player, especially someone so far away from being physically developed, Huff has even exceeded expectations.

The highly skilled 6-8 attacker does it all for a 12-3 team. He has on average 17.3 points, eight rebounds, 2.7 assists and three blocks per game. He recently went to Oak Park for 26 points in a two-point loss and has averaged just over 20 points in his last eight games.

“His production has been even more than I had hoped,” says Jason Opoka, Glenbard West’s first-year coach, who has spent the last seven years as Hilltoppers head coach.

Huff is still an unknown prospect. There is no hype, no scholarship offers and although he plays at a school that has produced Division I players in John Shurna, Justin Pierce and Evan Taylor in the last 15 years, Glenbard West is not exactly a hotbed of basketball.

But so much is true: Huff is the best young prospect in Illinois that nobody knows about.

That will all change very quickly. Huff is among the top five of the City / Suburban Hoops Report in the classroom. He is perhaps the next best college perspective in the 2022 Class behind the number 1 player in the class, AJ Casey of Tinley Park.

“His ceiling is as high as possible,” says Oak Park coach Matt Maloney, who played at Glenbard West last week. “He does so much more than you realize and he is such a hard guard for us. He shoots over defenders, scores on the edge and is so skilled.”

With continuous progress as a player, along with all the tools with which he is blessed because of his size, Huff is currently on the right track to be a very important prospect. He ticks so many boxes, starting with the fact that there aren’t many players in his size and age with his attacking skills.

The lefty is a threat beyond the three-point line where he shoots 42 percent (23 of 54) of the year. Projecting his ability to stretch the floor in his position is already an attractive part of his game as a prospect.

He can feel with his back to the basket and feel around the edge. He can handle the ball on the edge and has natural instincts to fit. Defensively, he uses his height to change and block shots.

There is work to be done. There is always so young for a player. But the most tempting thing about Huff as a prospect is what is yet to come. Tall and agile, Huff is still a baby physically and only scratches the surface of what he will become. His game is advanced, but it only gets better when he gains in weight and strength.

The rise of Huff, along with the impact of two other second-year students at varsity level, guards Cade Pierce and Paxton Warden, makes Glenbard West an intriguing team now and in the future.

After playing varsity minutes as a first-year student last year, Opoka did not shy away from Huff’s high expectations. Opoka didn’t care if Huff was just a sophomore. He told his esteemed young talent that he had to be a direct leader.

“We had to hold him responsible because he was the only player who returned with varsity experience,” says Opoka.

The versatility he brings to the floor makes Huff a nightmare for opponents who try to match his size and unique skills, especially his decisiveness that has led to almost three assists. As a result, the Hilltoppers lean heavily on Huff.

“Because he is so skilled, we had to create our insult through him,” says Opoka. “He is super skilled and knows how to play basketball. He scores but he also creates for others with his passing and can facilitate. You can place it anywhere on the floor.”