Glenbrook South basketball: Another “Dom game” while the Titans beat Mundelein

Dom Martinelli is not selected for McDonald’s All-American game. He is not listed on university scholarships. The YouTube video men are not lined up along the baseline to record its highlights.

But the 6-5 Glenbrook South senior is perhaps the most dominant player in the state.

Martinelli scored 36 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the No. 16 Titans to a 71-63 victory against Nr. 18 Mundelein to lead the semifinals of the Martin Luther King Tournament in Zurich.

Glenbrook South coach Phil Ralston called it “another Dom match.” Martinelli has been such a productive scorer in recent years that 36 points are not even an eye-opener. He scored 51 against Buffalo Grove early in the season.

“He is a unique player,” Ralston said. “My argument for some experts who do not think he is a D-1 player is that the child is a winner. Whatever he needs to win. The mid-majors who find children like this are the mid- majors who win. He probably has to find the right coach with the right system to make it work, but in the end he is a winner and that’s what matters. “

Martinelli does not emphasize the future. He is clearly locked up and focused on the current season.

“I just want to play at the next level,” Martinelli said. “So I am blessed for the one who takes the time to be interested. I keep working as hard as I can to get better. I know there are things I need to improve. So I’m going to do that and just help my team At the end of the day I want to help bring championships back to our community. “

The match was the same during the break. The Titans (17-2) opened the third quarter with an 8-0 point and then kept Mundelein scoreless for almost six minutes at the end of the third and beginning of the fourth quarter.

“They had discovered our 1-2-2 defense, so our adjustment during the break was to break out one of my old defenses that we hadn’t practiced much,” Ralston said. “Our first plan didn’t work. We gave up 25 points in the second quarter. But the rest adjustments were the key to the game.”

Junior Justin Leszynski had the difficult task of guarding Scottie Ebube, Mundelein’s talented 6-8 junior. Leszynski had seven points and eight rebounds.

“There is nothing you can really do to stop him when he gets the ball,” Leszynski said. “I fought hard before he got the ball and that was the key to it.”

Ebube ended with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Mustangs (15-3).

“The work he did was one of the keys to the game,” Ralston said. “We felt like we could resist or (Conor) Enright or Ebube went off but we couldn’t do it if they both went off.”

Enright, a Drake recruit, scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Sophomore Cooper Noard scored 12 for Glenbrook South and senior Stevon Boyd added 10 points.

“(Noard) is a baby killer,” Ralston said. “He looks like he’s twelve, but believe it or not, he’s got his driver’s license. I’m not sure if I had a kid who either came in as an incoming freshman or played second-year basketball that had such a big impact has as Cooper. “

The Titans will face Cary-Grove in the championship on Monday.

“We struggled a bit (Friday in a small win against New Trier),” Martinelli said. “But I think we had a breakthrough today. We can build on this game. “