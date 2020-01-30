Glenbrook South basketball: Martinelli brothers, Cooper Noard lead Spartans to victory victory against Evanston

Sometimes Dom Martinelli seems to literally do it all for Glenbrook South. He scores the majority of points, grabs almost all rebounds and even treats the ball considerably.

But everyone needs help, especially against Evanston’s fast, athletic, sharp-fire attack.

That’s where Martinelli, a 6-4 senior, had an ace in his sleeve on Thursday at Glenview. He had two highly motivated, talented sophomores by his side. And they are not just normal teammates.

“Cooper (Noard) and (Martinelli’s brother Nick) have never played against Evanston, so this was a huge game for them,” Martinelli said. “I played with them for a long time. Cooper and Nick are best friends and of course Nick is my brother, so we know each other fairly well. It’s a great bond with the three of us on the field. That really helped tonight. I had it cannot do it alone. “

The No. 22 Titans knocked No. 2 Evanston 67-53 in an important Central Suburban South game.

Dom Martinelli finished with 34 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. He has put down incredible numbers throughout the season and a win over the Wildkits is just what he needed to get serious Player of the Year consideration.

“I’ve been watching his games since I was a little kid and I’ve never seen anyone stop him,” said Nick Martinelli. “And that opens everything up. Cooper had a phenomenal game and it opened me up. “

Noard had 15 points and shot 3 of 4 out of the three-point range. Nick Martinelli added eight points, four rebounds and two blocks.

“This victory means so much,” said Nick Martinelli. “This is just the best feeling. I’ve never had anything like this in my life. “

The Titans have been ranked and respected in the area since the preseason, but a dominant win over Evanston will open a few eyes.

“For this program, which we have been to for the past three years, it is a major problem,” said coach Phil Ralston of Glenbrook South. “I don’t want us to get too high or too low. It’s a fantastic win, but if this is the best thing we can do, what do we say about our season?”

The Titans (20-3, 7-0) were 40-38 after 45 minutes and opened the fourth with an 8-0 point and never allowed the Wildkits (20-3, 6-1) in the game.

Junior Blake Peters led Evanston with 16 points, Isaiah Holden scored 15 and Jaylin Gibson added 13 points and seven rebounds.

“We were able to jam their shooters,” Ralston said. “Peters only looked clean late in the fourth quarter. Danny Pauletto is the unsung hero. He has done a fantastic job by getting straight into (Peters) shorts and never letting him get started.”

Evanston won his first 18 games this season. The Wildkits have achieved a rough stretch of the schedule and have achieved mixed results, beating Bloom and New Trier and losing in the past ten days to the Titans, Loyola and Zion-Benton.

“For some reason we feel we can walk on a floor and make a profit,” said Evanston coach Mike Ellis. “I’m not going to blame it on the schedule. I’m going to put it in our hands to be a little more determined.”

Evanston was 6-for-23 from a three-point range.

“We no longer play as underdogs and that is how we were when we played well,” said Ellis.