glendora-significant-college-bagpipe-band-heading-to-scotland-to-contend-in-environment-championships

GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) — Meet up with the Glendora High Faculty bagpipe band. They are headed to the Globe Pipe Band Championships in Scotland this summertime for the 1st time in the program’s 36 yr record!

“Just to have the possibility to even go is so massive,” explained senior Abigail Ferdinandus, a member of the band. “When I search back again on my daily life, to be like, at 18 decades aged I went to Scotland to go compete at the environment championships is so enormous.”

Ferdinandus has been a bagpiper for 3 a long time. The Glasgow trip is a person that students have been seeking forward to for a year and a half. But, they need to have economical aid to pull it off.

“With the pipe band successes, we definitely want to go throughout the pond. We’re searching to go to the Planet Pipe Band Championships in August. This would be a to start with time for this pipe band, allow by yourself the opportunity of a general public higher college pipe band staying capable to do that and contend at such a degree, it is remarkable,” reported Jennifer De Barr, the bagpipe teacher.

“I was actually enthusiastic to go into higher university and know I could sign up for the pipe band and be a piper. Me heading to my first classes with Jenn and studying about these new items ended up so intriguing and so interesting. I seriously appreciate it and the program is amazing,” explained Keith Richards, a member of the pipe band.

This will be the initial time the band competes in the globe championships. There is 14 pipers and 13 drummers.

“If you want to contend, this is exactly where you want to compete. Everybody is aware of this competitors,” claimed Richards.

If you’d like to help the band, you can go to www.glendorapipeband.com.