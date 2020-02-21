[Glenloe dismissed the Cheltenham Pageant | Racing news]

%MINIFYHTML33cea531fd1c72b4fa8a8c60a3e5860011%

%MINIFYHTML33cea531fd1c72b4fa8a8c60a3e5860012%

Davy Russell using Delta Get the job done (the closest a single) clears the very last to earn the last handicap obstacle program of The Pertemps Community of Glenloe (farside)

%MINIFYHTML33cea531fd1c72b4fa8a8c60a3e5860013%

%MINIFYHTML33cea531fd1c72b4fa8a8c60a3e5860014%

Gordon Elliott's group for the Cheltenham Pageant has been decreased by just one, with the head coach compelled to rule Glenloe out of the conference.

%MINIFYHTML33cea531fd1c72b4fa8a8c60a3e5860015% %MINIFYHTML33cea531fd1c72b4fa8a8c60a3e5860016%

The 9-calendar year-old boy owned by JP McManus was the most loved for the Fulke Walywn Kim Muir Challenge Cup.

He is presently in fantastic form at the Competition in his name, strike only a small in the 2018 Pertemps closing by fellow worker Delta Function, now just one of the principal fantasies for this year's Gold Cup.

Glenloe has not but won five outings on fences, but he has trained effectively last twice in precious down sides.

Nevertheless, Elliott informed the punters through Twitter on Friday early morning that his accusation will overlook the Festival.

He wrote: "Regrettably, Glenloe will skip this year's Cheltenham Competition due to a tiny setback."