[Glenn Beck at CPAC: The Bernie Sanders Revolution Will Direct to ‘Another Holocaust’]

Conservative pundit Glenn Beck mentioned at CPAC Saturday that the “revolution” of Bernie Sanders will conclusion in “another Holocaust.”

“You can convey to by the men and women he surrounds himself with,” Beck mentioned of Sanders, who is Jewish, in a clip flagged by Media Issues. “Have you looked at that? The self-proclaimed communist. The founders and leaders of Antifa, Black Life Matter, Occupy Wall Road. Of course, the modern-day variations of the Temperature Underground terrorist corporation are all on his marketing campaign team.”

“These are not grassroot teams of Democrats, they are Marxist revolutionaries who believe in absolutely nothing limited of the complete overthrow of the United States and destruction of the Structure and the totally free market technique,” he reported.

Beck — who as a single reporter pointed out “invented the massive lie of George Soros as teenage agent of the Nazis” — proceeded to lament the use of the expression “Bernie bros” to describe Sanders supporters:

“And, please, enable us prevent calling them Bernie bros. Due to the fact they are not my brother. They are not a little something that is humorous. They are Bernie Bolsheviks. They are Bernie Brownshirts. Which is what they are. And their revolution will consequence in loss of life and misery. A further Holodomor. Or one more Holocaust. Or no matter what we phone the following excellent socialist atrocity.”

Observe under, by way of Media Issues: