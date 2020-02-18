Investigative reporter Glenn Greenwald blasted MSNBC as “a full-scale disinformation device serving the primary objective of the DNC” in a comment to Vainness Honest Tuesday.

Greenwald, the founder of The Intercept and a defender of Bernie Sanders, manufactured the comment in a new Vainness Fair report on MSNBC’s protection of the senator and 2020 Democratic prospect.

“There’s a reason the community is mocked as MSDNC,” Greenwald said, adding that the community is not simply “anti-Sanders,” but that it is serving the main intention of the DNC, “destroying the Sanders marketing campaign at any charge.”

The write-up also depends on comments from Sanders marketing campaign manager Faiz Shakir, who criticized MSNBC’s protection in harsh conditions. “They’ve been between the last to acknowledge that Bernie Sanders’s path to the nomination is serious, and even when it’s grow to be serious, they regularly discounted it,” he explained to the magazine.

MSNBC did not remark to Vanity Honest on Shakir or Greenwald’s criticisms. Both equally, it really should be mentioned, credited the network’s primetime hosts (Greenwald singled out Chris Hayes) of staying more honest to the senator from Vermont.