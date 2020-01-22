Glenn Greenwald charged with cybercrime in Brazil

U.S. journalist Glenn Greenwald, founder and publisher of the Intercept website, gestures during a hearing at the House of Human Rights Commission in Brasilia, Brazil, on June 25, 2019. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP)

Activist and writer Glenn Greenwald has been charged by the Brazilian government with cybercrime. This is at the heart of a troubling new article by Ernesto Londoño in the New York Times – although the troubling part has less to do with what Greenwald was accused of than the nature of the charge itself.

When a government targets a journalist, that government often has other motives. This certainly seems to be the case here.

Greenwald’s investigation has been in progress for some time. An August 2019 article in the Columbia Journalism Review examined how Greenwald sparked the wrath of Brazil’s authoritarian right-wing government, starting with a series of articles published in The Intercept last June.

The pieces seem to provide evidence that Sergio Moro, the Brazilian Minister of Justice and former senior judge in a major corruption investigation, worked with the attorney general to condemn prominent political figures, including President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who led the 2018 election had surveys and was banned from running.

The Brazilian government announced plans to bring Greenwald into focus last summer in order to be widely criticized. At that time, the country’s Supreme Court ruled in favor of Greenwald. According to the Times article, police have continued their investigation into audio recordings.

In a statement to The Daily Beast, Greenwald made a convincing case that he was targeted by the government. “This ad – by the same prosecutor who brought the Brazilian Bar Association to justice for criticizing Minister Moro and not prosecuting it – is an obvious attempt to attack a free press in retaliation for the disclosures we have about Minister Moro and the US has reported Bolsonaro government, ”he said.

These allegations are a worrying precedent for press freedom – both in this particular case and for journalists around the world.

Read the full story in the New York Times