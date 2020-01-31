Glenn Hughes: Justified Man – album review 1995-2003

Or someone who became famous through Stevie Wonder as his favorite white voice, Glenn Hughes has not found it easy to build the kind of legacy that many of his minors have successfully achieved. Part of this is due to his refusal to conform to the stereotype of heavy metal and the accompanying vocal clichés.

At first glance, these six albums are an opportunity to build Hughes’ career, literally and figuratively, for ten years. Instead, unintentional reference is made to the type of inconsistencies that could have prevented stronger management and guidance. If Hughes had listened, then he would.

His album Feel from 1995 is a deliberate switch from metal to soul, with Hughes playing bass again and reuniting with fellow desperado Pat Thrall. It rocks, but with a funky edge. Afterwards it is one of his better albums, a strong set of songs that need a lively production. At the time, however, it felt like Hughes was getting off course. Addiction returns to metal the following year, and again the material and voice of Hughes are strong enough to bridge the musical tensions that the production cannot hide.

The pendulum continues to swing. The Way It Is (1999) has a guest list with Keith Emerson, Matt Sorum and Stevie Salas, not to mention two versions of Jimi Hendrix’s Freedom. Hughes is back to his own band for Return Of Crystal Karma (2000), which features co-written with Tony Iommi.

The guests are back on 2001’s Building The Machine – Pat Travers, John Beasley, Vince Dicola – and the songs are becoming more diffuse. Songs In The Key Of Rock (2003) continues the trend, with guest appearances by Chad Smith and Billy Sheehan and a song for Hughes’ close partner John Bonham. In the meantime the songs have a usable standard (there are no hits) and they are supported by the voice of Hughes, who hardly gets older throughout the decade.

Two points: the time span for this collection is somewhat random and the albums have all been reissued in recent years with bonus numbers and an extra live CD not included here. In fact, it might have been better to complete those concerts, which generally contain some Trapeze and Deep Purple covers.