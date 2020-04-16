‘Glitch’ delays payment of millions of H & R blocks, stimulus checks to TurboTax customers

Some users of the most popular tax services in the country may be late in receiving stimulus checks due to system flaws.

The Washington Post says millions of people who filed taxes using H & R Block, TurboTax, Jackson Hewitt, and other services could get paid because the IRS didn’t have direct deposit information in the file. I report that I could not do it.

Many affected people have seen the message “Payment Status Not Available” in the IRS Get My Payment tool released on Wednesday. Others said they received individual payments, but did not receive a $ 500 grant for their children.

Post Post estimates that as many as 21 million taxpayers could be affected by the issue. The companies involved first get the taxpayer’s refund, then deduct the fee and then hand the rest to the client. The IRS and Treasury told the post they were aware of the problem and are working on a solution.

The problem arises after the first day quite shaken using the stimulus check payment tool. Some people were unable to access the portal or had a long wait due to “high demand”. These delays reappeared on Thursday morning.

Some users complain about receiving “technical problem” notes when trying to enter deposit information directly. IRS also limits the number of logins per day, which locks out some users.

If you run into problems, we recommend logging in the next day.

