Glitzy Super Bowl takes place in the heart of Miami blue collar

MIAMI-Rashad Fenton worked at Hard Rock Stadium.

He will be working there again on Sunday, in a very different capacity from his last job.

Fenton is a corner group for the Kansas City Chiefs, with a very unusual history. She worked at Hard Rock on Sundays while in high school, assisting with concessions during the Miami Dolphin Games. He will go on stage, do his work for a few hours, and then return home.

“I never thought I’d go to the Super Bowl,” said Fenton, who grew up in Miami Gardens – where the stadium is – far from the famous South Beach.

About one in four residents of the Miami Gardens, the suburb where the Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday, live below the poverty line. The vast majority of these residents do not have college degrees, according to US Census statistics. And the average annual household income is about $ 43,000.

So if the typical household spent all of its income for the year on Super Bowl tickets, it could buy, not much. Most tickets for Sunday’s game sold for more than $ 5,000 a piece. some late on Thursday were available for more than $ 14,000 a pop. Several suites at the stadium, according to local officials, sold for more than $ 300,000.

Alternatively, a suite can cost what the typical Miami Gardens household does in seven years.

As with any big event, especially in a big city where all aspects of the socio-economic spectrum are represented, the Super Bowl is simply inaccessible to most people who live there. The NFL knows this and offers countless free and relatively low prices so people can experience some of the Super Bowl week, but tickets for most are a dream come true.

There will be about 65,000 people on Saturday’s stadium, and the money in some of them will not go to waste when it comes to car service, high tech and good restaurants – creating a ferocious split compared to its reality. everyday life for most people.

Fenton beat the odds. He has earned his way there.

“Guys like Rashad, we need his stories because he represents hope,” said Aubrey Hill, assistant coach at FIU and Fenton coach.

“Kids need hope here because of their daily hardships. There may be gun violence in your neighborhood, but someone goes to the Super Bowl, that’s the hope. If mom or dad aren’t there and they are raised by a grandfather, they should Hope is needed from people like Rasad. It’s a constant reminder for the kid who has been beaten and needs positive reinforcement. “

Anthony Walker Jr. is a Miami pitcher and plays for the Indianapolis Colts. He grew up in a single-parent household and rarely went to the Dolphin Games as a kid, spending most of those Sunday NFL television appearances.

After going to college at Northwestern, once interning with the Miami Heat and now having completed three seasons with the Colts, Walker doesn’t want much for now. His greatest pleasure since moving forward was being able to buy his dad a car, fulfilling a promise he made years earlier as a child. But it is also trying to educate people about the wrong – but somewhat widespread – perception that Miami is all about beaches, luxury cars and mansions.

“It’s a little weird,” said Walker, who is not going to the Super Bowl and has given his tickets away.

“Someone talked about it the other day, when somebody said, ‘We’re going to South Beach,’ and somebody had to say, ‘No, it’s in Miami Gardens. “People think about Miami and think about South Beach, and you let us know the difference. I say it’s at the heart of football.”

Go a mile in any direction from the stadium, where people will go wild for food, drink, tickets, and everything else, and you’ll find something that shows how hard things are for residents.

A reduction field. A closed business. A piece of horse that used to go down and is now rarely used.

“It’s a hard hat community in a tough area with hard hat gymnastics groups,” Hill said.

“These kids, their parents or their grandparents did it everyday and worked hard. They carry that work ethic forward. And there’s a lot of pride in that.”

