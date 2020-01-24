Global automakers and luxury brands are ravaged by the virus

The PSA Group owners of Renault, Honda and Peugeot are among the global companies with large manufacturing facilities in Wuhan, China, the center of a coronavirus outbreak that killed dozens of people.

The three automakers operate in China’s “Autostadt” through joint ventures with Dongfeng Motor Corporation, one of the largest automotive companies in the country.

Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, is currently partially closed after the airport and train stations were closed to departing passengers on Thursday due to fear of the outbreak. All public transport in the city has been discontinued and some of the main highways have been closed. The nearby cities of Huanggang and Ezhou are also affected.

The traffic disruption could be a headache for businesses in the city and comes at a bad time, especially for automakers. The global auto industry is in a deep recession with little sign of a slowdown. The number of cars sold in China, the world’s largest vehicle market, declined by 2.3 million in 2019, according to LMC Automotive. Chinese officials said sales could decline again this year.

French automaker Renault sold almost 180,000 vehicles in China last year, which is about 5% of its global passenger car sales. The company manufactures its flagship SUVs – the Kadjar and Koleos 2 models – at the Wuhan plant.

In 2018, Renault produced 16,459 Kadjars and 31,299 Koleos in Wuhan to meet the needs of the Chinese market, spokesman Rié Yamane told CNN Business. Sales for 2019 will be available in March, she added.

According to Renault’s website, the Wuhan plant employs 2,000 people yearly Production capacity of 300,000 vehicles.

Renault shares closed 5% weaker on Thursday. The company’s shares fell 12% this year due to the scandal surrounding former chairman Carlos Ghosn.

PSA Group sells its Peugeot and Citroën brands in China. Last year, the company sold around 117,000 vehicles in the country, a decrease of 55% over the previous year. A company spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on the size of its business in Wuhan, but said the company “applied the recommendation from the Chinese authorities.”

Honda’s Wuhan joint venture contributed approximately 11% to consolidated sales by March 2019 and accounted for the majority of Asian automotive sales. According to a press release, the company opened a third plant in Wuhan in April. Honda did not respond to a request for comment.

Given the upcoming lunar new year, companies may not feel the effects of the lock for a while.

Renault said its plant is already closed for the holidays that run through February 4th. “We are carefully investigating the problem internally across departments and China,” said Yamane. “We of course adhere to the regulations of the Chinese authorities,” she added.

Luxury companies are shaking

Shares in luxury goods companies that generally benefit from The rise in consumer spending during the Chinese New Year also suffered a blow this week.

LVMH, which owns Louis Vuitton and Fendi, has fallen 6% since Monday. Gucci and Balenciaga’s parent company, Kering, also decreased 6%, while Richemont, the manufacturer of Cartier watches, decreased 7%.

These companies are preparing for a potential drop in sales, said David Perrotta, director of the UK international payment service provider Planet.

Travel restrictions could “have a significant impact on sales during this crucial two-week spending period,” when “luxury retailers typically expect sales to Chinese buyers to decline,” he added.

In 2018, Chinese consumers at home and abroad spent 770 billion yuan ($ 115 billion) on luxury goods, which is one-third of global spending, according to McKinsey. Management consultancy expects Chinese consumers to account for 40% of global luxury goods spending by 2025.

Kering and Richemont declined to comment. LVMH did not respond to a request for comment.

,