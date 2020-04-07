Global blockages could reduce CO2 emissions, but they will not stop the climate crisis, say the scientists

The roads normally blocked by the traffic of big cities like Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal are empty. Shopping centers are closed. Restaurants sit in the dark.

This is not only the case across Canada, but across the world.

The global outages of COVID-19 are having a profound economic impact, but they are also having an unwanted positive result: a reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

This may seem like a silver coating at a time of such crisis and uncertainty. Global temperatures have continued to rise, causing the current climate crisis and any reduction in CO2 emissions would seem to be good news. But this drop in emissions won’t mean much when it comes to the overall picture of climate change.

Blockages in towns and cities have resulted in fewer cars on the road and reduced overall emissions, but are unlikely to have lasting effects on climate change, say the scientists. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

In China, a drop in CO2 emissions has been observed – around 25% – and similar drops are expected in northern Europe, where countries like Italy have been blocked for more than a month. But it’s a drop in the bucket, scientists say.

This is due to two main factors: one, there is a difference in CO2 emissions and atmospheric CO2 concentrations; and two, any decline is expected to be short-lived.

Deke Arndt, head of climate monitoring at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Environmental Information Centers, is responsible for analyzing climate monitoring. He and his team release NOAA’s annual climate status, a look at global climate trends. And what he has seen is a steady rise in global temperatures.

“The warming we see is still trying to reach the rising levels of greenhouse gases that are now in the atmosphere. And they will recover for many years,” said Arndt. “Short-term deviations or short-term deviations from the trend, even in a downward direction … do not reverse what we have seen and what we will continue to see for years to come.”

Katharine Hayhoe, a Canadian climate scientist at Texas Tech University’s Climate Science Center, pointed out that the amount of falling CO2 emissions during this current period will be barely noticeable in the long run. This is due to the existing CO2 concentrations.

“Atmospheric CO2 is the cumulative effect of all our emissions for decades or centuries,” he said. “Imagine if you were putting a block on a pile and you had done it every month for 300 years, so you didn’t put a block on the pile and you say,” Oh, there’s a big difference in the pile. “But with the naked eye it doesn’t he doesn’t even see that difference. So this is the difference between concentrations and emissions. “

Drop probably short-lived

Another factor to consider is that the reduction of CO2 emissions is likely to be short-lived – once the cities or towns have closed the blocks, they are again open to the business world, with the potential for industries to increase production in the attempt to overcome their financial losses.

Indeed, this effect has already been observed in China.

Furthermore, although other parts of the world – including Canada – may see a drop in emissions during the blockades, it may not be nearly as dramatic as observed in China.

“I certainly expect global CO2 emissions to drop by 2020. My feeling is that emissions will drop a little percent, but I would add great uncertainty about it,” said Glen Peters, director of research at the Norwegian Center. for the international climate Research, in an e-mail.

“The biggest challenge is that we are only a quarter of a year old and we have to make big assumptions about what will happen for the next nine months of the year.”

He added that even if emissions were to drop by a whopping 50%, if they returned to pre-COVID-19 levels, it would have “virtually no effect on the climate”.

Impacts on renewable energies

Hayhoe said she was also concerned about the impacts that global shutdowns will have on renewable energy.

“The industrial slowdown has affected the production of renewable energy technologies such as batteries, electric cars and solar panels,” said Hayhoe. “Many incentive or bailout packages could focus on industries that currently produce a lot of carbon emissions and have no requirement for them to change or alter the fact that they do.”

Climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe says she is concerned about what the economic slowdown could mean when it comes to renewable energy production. (Dan McGarvey / CBC)

Some scientists hope that this blockade will lead companies to change the way they work, perhaps allowing more people to work from home, resulting in lower CO2 emissions. But others have concerns.

“The problem is that this has been imposed on people, and potentially in a negative way,” Peters said. “People are forced to work, at home, not to go out, etc., and this can give them a bad remote working experience.”

Hayhoe said there are big questions in our future when it comes to changing the way we live and work.

“The question is, will we use this as an excuse to continue clinging to the past? Or will we use this as an opportunity to rethink our future?” she said. “That there is a multi-trillion dollar demand.”