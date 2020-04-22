Global CEOs point to the U-shaped stagnation caused by the pandemic virus: a study

The epidemic has killed nearly 170,000 people, routed financial markets and could have caused the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.



latest update: April 22, 2020, 8:59 AM IST

Singapore: World trade leaders are preparing for a recession abroad due to the effects of the virus, and many fear their companies will not be spared, a survey of thousands of senior executives on Wednesday showed.

The global epidemic, which has killed nearly 170,000 people, has routed financial markets and could have caused the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

According to a April 15-15 survey of 3,534 CEOs out of 109, about 60% of senior executives are preparing for a U-shaped recovery – a long period between recession and boom – compared to 22%, which predicts a double recession. have. Countries run by YPO, a business leadership network.

The survey found that 11% of senior executives see Cronavirus as a threat to the survival of their company, while another 40% say the epidemic is a serious threat.

“We haven’t seen a crisis like this for more than a hundred years, and some family names don’t survive,” said Glenn Keys, chief executive of Aspen Medical, a Sydney-based healthcare company and a member of YPO.

In the survey, business leaders in the hospitality and restaurant sectors, with 41% of executives, said their companies were not at risk of survival, while 30% in air transport and 19% in wholesale sales. Retail stores were the most vulnerable to the fear of being affected.

Nearly two-thirds of business leaders are expected to continue to have a negative impact on income for more than a year, while a quarter expect their workforce to fall by more than 20 percent a year.

“Around the world, the business leader’s mindset is clearly that the world has changed in a short period of time,” said Scott Mordell, CEO of YPO.

