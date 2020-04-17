Global COVID-19 fatalities surge as China raises tolls on Wuhan

The new phrase “Corona divorce” is popular in Japan. In many cramped Japanese apartments, couples are suddenly forced to share their rooms nonstop, and the shelter legislation at that location is damaging the couple’s harmony.

Japanese hotel chain “Bouquet” has launched a “temporary refuge” for spouses who have had a feast. The term has traditionally been applied to shelters used during natural disasters, but now it costs $ 40 a day and a spouse without a spouse is the company’s 500 fully furnished WiFi-equipped rooms You can find the sanctuary in one of.

Approximately two-thirds of the 28 customers who have evacuated so far are dissatisfied wives, Kasoku spokesman Kosuke Amano told CBS News, saying the couple’s interest in the escape plan is “ expected Was exceeded. ”

Image from Tokyo-based hotel chain Kasoku shows an advertisement for the company’s “Corona Divorce” shelter. We offer partners around the clock for $ 40 per night for spouses who do not need to rest 24 hours.

For those who “would definitely want to avoid a corona divorce,” the company’s website says, “Temporary evacuation! It’s important to have some space before relying on a corona divorce.” I give advice.

The service was prompted by a surge in divorce and reports of domestic violence in other countries as residents endured several weeks of blockade to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier this month, the tensions of long-term living at home became deadly for couples in Tokyo. Kazuo Makino [59] was arrested for murdering his 57-year-old wife.

Corona divorce hotels may unfortunately become a growing industry here, as Japan’s official emergency has now been expanded to cover the entire country.

