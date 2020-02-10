Global e-commerce trends that help you run your business across borders

Almost 84% of global e-commerce sales are generated outside of western continents such as North America and Europe. Total sales are expected to reach $ 4.8 trillion by 2021. However, some of the world’s largest and best-known multinational companies have spectacularly failed to expand abroad.

Of course, cross-border trade is associated with major challenges. Where to invest In which countries is the product market best suited? How do you attract foreign buyers? What is most important: translation, currencies, payment options? How do brands and companies really go global?

Shopify Plus has released a white paper: The Global Ecommerce Playbook, a resource for retailers who want to map, start and scale their e-commerce business internationally.

Running a global company is complex, there are tax regulations for navigation, shipping logistics and options for processing. Then there is a method of marketing to international customers (what works in one market does not work in another). Even companies with offices around the world need a single source of information they can rely on to get accurate, current, and actionable data.

Take Simba, the UK mattress brand that has built its global growth and legacy wisely, not just at speed. “Many companies are too thinly distributed with too many different businesses and worry about too many different key figures,” says Steve Reid, a Simba founder and his co-CEO. “We are very focused on winning. It sounds ridiculous, but we win by listening to our customers and only entering the markets where we believe we can be successful. We win by going back to the basics. “

The Global Ecommerce Playbook is a step-by-step framework to take the right path globally. Regardless of whether companies are considering international expansion or want to expand their established international activities more quickly, this comprehensive manual will simplify and reduce the risk. To help you overcome these challenges, this game book covers the following topics: