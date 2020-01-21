Global stocks slide due to growing concern over Chinese virus – KGET 17

by: JOE McDONALD, Associated Press

Posted: jan 21, 2020 / 06:15 PST / Updated: jan 21, 2020 / 06:15 PST

A pedestrian stands in front of an electronic bulletin board showing the Nikkei 225 index of Japan in a Tokyo securities company, Monday, January 20, 2020. Asian stocks mainly trade at a higher level, investors awaiting bank decisions central later in the week and the next earnings reports. Shares rose Monday in Tokyo, Sydney and Shanghai but fell in Hong Kong. (Photo AP / Eugene Hoshiko)

BEIJING (AP) – Stock and oil prices fell on Tuesday as concerns about the potential impact of a disease outbreak in China increased and a rating agency downgraded Hong Kong’s credit rating for official borrowing due to political tensions.

The London and Frankfurt indices fell and Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong closed tightly after China announced a fourth coronavirus death. The epidemic, centered in the central city of Wuhan in China, has made more than 200 people sick.

Authorities have said that certain infections are transmitted from person to person, increasing the risk that the disease will spread faster during the Lunar New Year holidays, the busiest travel season in the Chinese world.

Other Asian governments have stepped up screening of travelers from China, highlighting the potential impact on tourism. This resulted in the liquidation of airlines, hoteliers and other travel companies.

The epidemic “is turning into a major potential economic risk for the Asia-Pacific region,” said Rajiv Biswas of IHS Markit in a report.

Biswas cited the example of the 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome epidemic, the economic impact of which was felt as far as Canada and Australia.

In Europe, the London FTSE 100 lost 0.8% to 7,588 and the DAX in Frankfurt fell 0.1% to 13,531. The French CAC 40 was down 0.7% to 6,034.

On Wall Street, futures for the Standard & Poor’s 500 benchmark and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.3% and 0.2% as markets prepared to reopen after a weekend. of three holidays.

In Asia, the Shanghai composite index fell 1% to 3,063.56 and the Tokyo Nikkei 225 fell 0.9% to 23,866.15.

The Hong Kong Hang Seng Index fell 2.8% to 27,985.33 after Moody’s Investor Service downgraded its government credit rating from Aa2 to Aa3 by one notch.

Moody’s has cited the lack of “tangible plans” to address the problems highlighted by the six-month anti-government protests and said it could reflect “weaker inherent institutional capacity” than previously thought. Demonstrations started in June on an extradition bill and have expanded to include demands for greater democracy in Chinese territory.

The Seoul Kospi fell 1% to 2,229.69 and the Sydney S&P ASX 200 lost 0.2% to 7,066.30. The Sensex in India lost 0.3% to 41,381.52. Markets in Southeast Asia also declined.

Air China Ltd. lost 3.2% and Cathay Pacific Airways in Hong Kong fell 4.1%. The Japanese company ANA Holdings Inc. lost 2.2%.

Also on Tuesday, the Bank of Japan left its key rate at -0.1% and confirmed its commitment to increase holdings of government bonds. The members of the board of directors raised their projection for economic growth for the year which begins in April to 0.9% against 0.7%.

The European Central Bank is also expected to make a decision on interest rates this week. No changes are expected, although investors are paying attention to the bank’s views on the economy.

ENERGY: The benchmark US oil fell 84 cents to $ 57.70 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained 5 cents on Monday to close at $ 58.58. Brent crude oil, used for the price of international oil, lost 94 cents to $ 64.26 a barrel in London. It advanced 35 cents the previous session to $ 65.20.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 110.03 yen from 110.18 yen on Monday. The euro edged up to $ 1.1117 from $ 1.1094.