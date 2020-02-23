[globe-cup-slalom-race-in-japan-canceled-thanks-to-lousy-temperature]

Sunday’s men’s Planet Cup slalom race in Japan has been canceled thanks to inclement temperature.

With superior winds and snow at the Naeba Ski Vacation resort in Niigata Prefecture, organizers called off the race before Sunday’s initial operate commenced.

Filip Zubcic of Croatia received the huge slalom race on Saturday just after coming from 12th position following the to start with operate to assert his 1st Planet Cup victory.

Previous week’s men’s downhill in China was canceled more than fears of the coronavirus. The party had been scheduled for Feb. 15 in Yanqing to get started a two-race weekend.





