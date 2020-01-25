Gloomy holiday for depressed China as the number of viruses skyrockets world

Pharmacy employees in protective clothing and masks serve customers in Wuhan on January 25, 2020. – AFP picture

WUHAN, January 25 – China celebrated its most important holiday under a cloud of fear and darkness today as the number of deaths from a deadly respiratory virus rose to 41, who are now known to have infected nearly 1,300 people.

The Lunar New Year is usually China’s most festive time, but holiday observations across the country have been canceled and citizens are advised to settle in isolation at home, and over a dozen cities are closed.

Today, when they were supposed to celebrate the New Year, people were queuing up in pharmacies to buy masks from employees in full-body protective suits and surgical gloves.

The virus has caused worldwide concern because of its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed hundreds of people in Mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003 and spread to a number of other countries.

The previously unknown novel coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCoV) has now been reported nationwide and in several other countries. France said yesterday that three cases were confirmed there – the first known infections in Europe.

The Chinese health authorities said today that the nationwide number had risen to 41 after 15 other people died the day before in Wuhan, capital of central Hubei, where the virus had occurred.

The number of confirmed infections in China also rose from 830 reported yesterday to 1,287. Most of the deaths and total cases were in Hubei.

China has launched a massive quarantine on Wuhan, a metropolis of 11 million people, and a dozen other cities in Hubei.

Transport bans and other measures in the affected cities affect a proud 41 million people.

A number of Lunar New Year celebrations have been canceled, while Beijing’s Forbidden City, Shanghai’s Disneyland and a section of the Great Wall of China have been closed until the coast is clear.

“Usually we celebrate as a family. I don’t even visit my parents because of the virus, ”said Wang Fang, a 49-year-old Wuhan native and one of many city dwellers, to express his fear of how the contagion will develop.

“It will be great to weather the outbreak.”

Trump praise

China’s aggressive response has gained international recognition, especially compared to SARS, which has been accused of slow response and blocking the international community.

“China has worked very hard to contain the corona virus,” tweeted US President Donald Trump hours after the US confirmed its second case.

“The United States greatly appreciates its efforts and transparency,” he added, saying, “Everything will be fine.”

But the outbreak has spoiled a vacation that hundreds of millions of people look forward to each year, as this is usually the only chance for a family reunion, with members spreading across the country in search of work.

The virus has also crept in at a bad time for containment as a large part of the population is moving for the festival, although the time may limit the economic impact as business usually comes to a standstill during the week-long break.

The World Health Organization stopped calling a global health emergency on Thursday that would have led to increased international cooperation.

The outbreak occurred in late December and was attributed to a seafood and live animal market in Wuhan selling a wide range of exotic animals and other bushmeat.

Wuhan is a ghost town, but hospitals visited by AFP journalists were full of concerned patients who were examined by full-body suit staff.

When reports of bed shortages appeared in Wuhan, the state media hurried to build a new field hospital for the outbreak within 10 days. – AFP