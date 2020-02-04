Gloria Cavalera launches attack on Sepultura: “F ** k you!”

Gloria Cavalera, wife of former Sepultura frontman Max Cavalera, destroyed the current singer Derrick Green of the band after claiming it was “difficult for people to move on” when it came to the chances of the band’s original reunification .

Green told the Scars And Guitars podcast: “I think some people find it hard to really go further. It is difficult for people to change in general – because they are afraid of change, because of the unexpected when changing. It’s hard for certain people, but that’s okay. It is not where we are musical, and thank goodness we were able to move forward and not just rely on the past. I think it is natural for certain people to be attracted to something that they have known from the past, and perhaps that is exactly where they want to have their heads.

Gloria Cavalera reacted angrily to Green’s comments.

She wrote on Facebook and said, “Hey, I’m screaming! Fuck You! Max and Iggor [Cavalera, Max’s brother and former Sepultura drummer] never talk about a reunion. Why do you think they left? Lol. You have to talk about Max and Iggor to get some press? Yes, it’s hard for YOU to move on! Max and Igor can return to their Roots and all you can do is sing the lyrics my husband wrote! “

Green replaced Max Cavalera after he acrimoniously left Sepultura after the 1996 Roots album. Cavalera recently revealed that he was “in total depression” after leaving the band.

The two camps have regularly exchanged barbs over the years, although Max revealed that he was trying to talk to guitarist Andreas Kisser about a reunion in early 2010.

He told Metal Hammer in 2018: “I tried. I thought it would be very cool. Especially after I saw Faith No More come together again. It’s like, “Why can’t we do the same?” Let’s damn it. The whole world wants it. It would be great. “And he agreed, and a few weeks later it was all over again. So I was, “Fuck it, I’m not going to try it again.”

Sepultura’s new album, Quadra, will be released on February 7.