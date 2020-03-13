Gloria Gaynor encourages people to wash their hands before their anthem

Gloria Gaynor shared a clip, which urged people to wash their hands to “I will survive” to try to deal with the coronavirus.

The singer went to Tick Tock to inspire others to ensure that the right to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, yielding to the action itself. You can view the video below.

“It will take only 20 seconds to” survive! , “- she said in her video that has gone viral.

Track 1978 famous anthem, which collapsed.

Clip selection pushed users to place their own videos on hand washing on the classic track you Gaynar commented, writing: “I like that people are involved in #iwillsurvivechallenge, to #washyourhands and a duet with me on @tiktok Be safe and healthy all.! wash your hands frequently every day for more than 20 seconds. “

Navukavyya instructions on proper technique of hand washing with soap is widely distributed throughout the world after the global outbreak karanavirusa this year.

After last week, was developed a list of songs from the 20-those choruses that needed to sing, and to wash hands thoroughly, a new social textbook that presents the song lyrics “Killing In The Name” Rage Against The Machine, 1992 . media.

William Gibson, a teenager on the popular website “Wash Your Lyrics”, said he wanted to give people a wider choice of songs than “Happy Birthday.”

“I was so sad to sing” Happy Birthday “every time, when I was washing my hands,” – Gibson said BBC News.

“I had a feeling that it will be popular – but I did not think it will turn out so great,” – he said. “It was strange to see the celebrities, I follow years in Instagram, posting about it.”

Many concerts have been canceled as a result of karanavirusa flash. A full list can be viewed here.