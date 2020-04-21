Gloria Steinem and Betty Friedan’s complex relationship is at the center of the stage in the lady. America ‘

In the latest episode of Mrs. America of the FX, the disgusting antipathy between Gloria Steinem and Betty Friedan comes to a crescendo. Steinem says to ignore the conservative I have transferred to Phyllis Shelley, who becomes a threat to pass an Equal Rights Amendment, but Friedan agrees to discuss it on campus at the University of Illinois. The incident goes terribly wrong – Friedan, as she did in real life, calls the conservative icon Auntie Tom, adding, “I’d like to burn you at the stake,” – and Steinem, as she often did in real life, appears as the bigger man. The episode ends with Gloria (Rose Byrne) calling Betty (Tracy Ullmann) to comfort her. But this is a planned reconciliation for television that fully believes in reality: the power struggle between Gloria Steinem and Betty Friedan has changed the course of second wave feminism and, at least publicly, none of the leaders have regretted it.

If Mrs. America took liberties in the relationship between Gloria and Betty, it was to make the conflict between them both more ideologically grounded and more direct. In real life, the fights between Frieden and Steinem were more likely to play in the press than in the Liberal cocktail party, and their controversies were different.

Take this instructive demonstrator on Steinem’s “superstar” status within the movement, which appeared in an issue of the Feminist Magazine of 1972. Both were interviewed for an article, framing them as “champions in opposing camps.” Frieden argues that the camps are divided by strategic considerations and that Steinem’s feminist brand threatens to leave women less radical behind (adopting the lesbian rights platform was a particularly flammable point of view between them). However, for Steinem, the fracture is all a product of “I know other women with whom I have the same ideological differences with which I can work,” she told oob. They fail to find a common ground even on the subject that separates them.

Leonard Macomba / LIFE photo collection / Getty photos

In that regard, it seems, Steinem was more correct. Friedan had a reputation for being stiff – a “bad-tempered badass” described herself – ready to call her opponents within the movement, like Steinem and Bella Abzug (played by Mrs. America by Margo Martindale), by name. In her 2000 memoir Life So Far, she defamed Ms. Steinem’s founder by filling out the magazine pages with “anti-masculine correspondence” while personally dating “Very Glowing Men” and “Striped Hair at Kenneth, Salon New York is particularly glorious. “Steinem confesses in her memoir” Life on the Road “that she avoided a constitutionally conflict, though in the 1970s she emphasized another, more virtuosic reason, rarely for participating with Friedan.” I don’t think it serves the movement. The women, ”Laub said.

Of course, Steinem felt she could refuse to get involved with Friedan reflecting their relative status in the women’s movement at that time. In Steinem’s biographer, Carolyn Hilburn, Friedan saw Steinem as “a late arrival to the arena,” and reached her feminist consciousness in 1969, six years after Friedan published her major book “Mystic Feminine.” Steinem may have been late for the party, but she soon became her center, and became the “supreme mother in the women’s space” as the spokeswoman for the national female political coconut. Around the same time, Friedan accused the lady of “switching” from the movement and later, on a smaller note, refused to shake Steinem’s mother’s hand during the entrance attempt.

Click Photos / Archive Images / Getty Images

Friedan, like Steinem, began her career as a journalist, and while another activist was vocal about her decision to publish in mainstream women’s magazines as McColl’s headline and not as a leftist title as Ms.. I was not interested in talking to her already convinced, “she wrote in her 1976 collection of articles.” I was interested in writing for those 8,000,000 women magazine readers, suburban housewives, women who had children and / or jobs, with or without husbands who still had to deal with Household, meals and clothes like me. “

In fact, Friedan accused Steinem – and Abzog – of “female chauvinism” in McCall’s 1972 pages, blasting Steinem’s radical feminism for “making a woman apologize for loving her husband.” She renewed her criticism of “New The York Times “in ’73 when she called feminists lesbian colleges like Steinem” disrupting the women’s movement. ” The removal was so regrettable, it was one of the few times Steinem felt she was defending herself. But despite the attack, Freidan’s status has fallen. Gloria Steinem was still McCool’s “Woman of the Year” that year.

In one particularly distracting proxy that has not yet been decided upon by Mrs. America, Betty Friedan joined Red-Stockings, a New York feminist group, by insisting that Steinem be a CIA activist, sent to infiltrate and incite “division.” Steinem returned to the friendly pages of our backs to defend, despite concerns from the establishment newspaper’s encouragement:

“(E) Some quotes may end with another round of ‘seeing how women can’t get along’ stories, as Friedan discusses this at press conferences.” Without known women willing to comment on her existence, the regular press generally did not feel the defamatory content was worthy of the survey. ) ”

The truth behind Steinem’s CIA ties has so far turned out to be less and less secret: She discussed “working closely” with the CIA to organize youth festivals with the Washington Post years earlier in 1967.

New York Daily News Archive / New York Daily News / Getty Images

One aspect of the rivalry that will be impossible to ignore is Mrs. America, of course, given the looks of her characters. As New York Times writer Rebecca Treister explained, “Gloria Steinem did not invent feminism … She was a character chosen by the media for complex reasons. She was young and white and beautiful, and she looked great in magazine covers.” Meanwhile, Friedan’s appearance was often omitted. “Draw your own conclusions about the relative power of Friedan’s physiognomy compared to that of Steinem,” wrote one particularly rude observer.

The fact that the most famous rivalry of the women’s liberation movement can so often bias personalities does not mean that its consequences were not very political. Friedan was his middle-class wife and mother about whom she wrote in the story of feminist mysticism, even when Steinem was still single in her late twenties. Steinem’s “victory” eventually moved the national coconut’s political cocoon to the left of where Friden would place it, but the two leaders could be blamed for the same ambition: to create a movement that appeals to the woman they understand best.