GM could build an E / 28 Camaro to keep up with the Mach-E

For three short days, the most shocking announcement at the Los Angeles Auto Show was that Ford had the Mustang logo on its new all-electric CUV, and Motor Trend has been thinking about what it would look like if Chevrolet followed Camaro.

The Camaro was Chevrolet’s answer to the popular Mustang in the pony car segment. The Camaro paused production between 2002 and 2010 when it was reintroduced with a body style reminiscent of the original Camaro model.

The sub-brand

via cleantechnica.com

The step to label Mach E a Mustang, although it shares nothing more than the existence of styling instructions, is the first step for Ford to turn the recognizable name into a “sub-brand”. Over the years, the Mustang has made a name for itself in both the type of driver and the driving style. Two iconic films, Mustangs, were auctioned off for a lot of money this month, including Steve McQueen’s Bullitt Mustang, which sold for $ 3.7 million.

Related: Could a Ford and Volkswagen Partnership Result in a “Baby” Mustang Mach-E?

Chevy’s new electrical platform

via chevrolet.com

GM has had relatively little to do with electric cars lately after taking the lead with its plug-in hybrid platform, the Chevrolet Volt. They have an electric vehicle platform with multiple vehicles in the works, but there aren’t many details except that the first one will be a Cadillac SUV.

Camaro view

via topgear.com

It is almost certain that the electric platform will find its way into a Chevrolet competitor for the Mustang Mach E. An e / 28 would match other family styling choices Chevrolet recently made. Chevrolet recently reintroduced the blazer as an SUV label. The new blazer was not based on previous blazers, but on the Camaro.

Next: Classic Camaro updated with the latest battery kit from XING Mobility

Will Smith drives a Porsche Taycan for Lyft to promote Bad Boys For Life