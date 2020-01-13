GM Engineers Street Race C8 Corvettes are arrested

Loading...

The C8 Corvette is a well-designed, powerful car. However, you are likely to be arrested during road races.

If you are Dom Toretto, it could be helpful for you to live your life a quarter mile after the other. However, for those of us who are not fictional characters in action films, it is preferable to be a little more careful with life. At least it is something to stay away from illegal street racing – especially if the car you drive is not your own.

Unfortunately, two General Motors engineers did not follow this advice. Jalopnik reports that the Kentucky State Police arrested two GM employees in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Corvettes are made here – and it turns out that the cars in which these engineers participated were C8 Corvette test vehicles.

The article states that the two were arrested for “ruthless driving, racing motor vehicles on public roads, and exceeding the top speed of 45 mph by traveling at least 71 mph.”

Street racing may be fun when you watch them in a movie. If you do this in real life, other people can be injured or killed. (The Fast and the Furious franchise also offers a car that is driven out of the middle of a skyscraper. This behavior shouldn’t mimic anyone.) Jalopnik has details about the status of the cars (towed; later restored) and a very tight status and undisguised statement from GM.

Not surprisingly, there are many ways that employees can get away from breaking the rules of the job. However, the effective stealing of a test model of a sports car that has not yet been released and the subsequent illicit act goes far beyond “mischievous charm” and goes beyond the “illegally and in many ways dangerous for everyone nearby” territory.

According to reports, no one was injured in this incident – one of the few bright spots in this situation.

