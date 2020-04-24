It was one of the weirdest times when it’s one of the most curious NFL nights you’ll ever see.

The New York Giants held their fourth general election Thursday night. Thus, Giants general manager David Gettleman, who directs the basement office team project, had camera time.

However, shortly after the Giants drafted a Georgia offensive attack on Anthony Thomas, ESPN showed a shot of Gettleman wearing a mask.

I love that my GM transmits a mask and protects me from the spread of the coronavirus, even when it’s at home. Dave Gettleman tries to save the whole world himself pic.twitter.com/8b1ImKrBKm

– Clem (@TheClemReport) April 24, 2020

But why? Isn’t he at home? Why wear a mask?

The internet had questions.

I’m confused why Dave Gettleman put on a mask while sitting alone in a room of his house.

– ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 24, 2020

Your computer has a virus

– Plunkett (@MattPlunkett) April 24, 2020

Why does Dave Gettleman have a mask at home?

– Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) April 24, 2020

It turns out there is a good explanation.

Dave Gettleman with the mask: “I have a young computer scientist with me here and we’re moving away socially, and we’re part of it. I’m fine.”

Gettleman is in remission of lymphoma, so GM Giants are more cautious amid the COVID-19 pandemic

– Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) April 24, 2020

So while some may question Gettleman’s drafts, his decisions about his health appear to be intact.

