GM issues second recall due to brake failure in Silverado, Sierra, Cadillac

February 4 (UPI) – General Motors updated a recall for the Chevy Silverados 2019, GMC Sierras, and some Cadillac CT6s in December as resolving the first recall caused a problem with a brake failure.

GM first remembered the 2019 model vehicles in December to fix a software bug in the electronic brake controls that could result in the vehicle’s anti-lock braking systems being turned off and the instrument panel warning lights not turning on, increasing the risk of an accident ,

The Detroit Free Press For the first time, GM reported that around 1,600 to 1,700 owners of 2019 Chevrolet and GMC pickups, and possibly the Cadillac CT6, complained of an electronic brake failure and dashboard lighting warning errors after dealers recalled in December ,

According to GM, the software update used for the last recall disturbs the electronic brake control unit when the consumer starts the vehicle via the OnStar app.

The problem was reported after owners used the OnStar app to start their vehicles remotely. Complaints are posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

GM spokesman Dan Flores informed Car and Driver that 162,000 vehicles had received the original repair.

The new repair involves dealers re-equipping the vehicle’s electronic brake control module with a new calibration that resolves both the original problem and recent complaints, Flores said.

Almost 550,000 models from model year 2019 were affected by the original recall, especially the Silverado and the Sierra, but also some Cadillac CT6 sedans with four-cylinder and V-8 engines.

A stop sale order was placed on affected vehicles until the dealers made a number of corrections.