GM-owned car maker Cruise unveils the first self-driving vehicle, the Origin

January 22 (UPI) – Self-driving automaker Cruise introduced its first autonomous vehicle – the Origin – and said it could be a look at the future carpools.

The origin was revealed Tuesday in San Francisco after a six-month delay for further testing. Cruise is a subsidiary of General Motors.

According to Cruise, however, the Origin is not intended for private use. Instead, it will be part of a future carpool, the company said.

Dan Ammann, CEO of Cruise, said drivers submitting personal vehicles to a Cruise account could save $ 5,000 a year in related costs. He added that the origin could last 1 million miles.

“It’s self-driving,” he said. “It’s all electric. It’s shared. It’s a production vehicle.”

Honda has a 5.7 percent stake in Cruise. Venture capital firms have also invested in the company, which was valued at $ 19 billion a year ago.

In California, cruise vehicles are only allowed to be tested on public roads if a “human security driver” is on board. Some competitors – including Waymo, Pony.ai, AutoX and Zoox – have received driverless test approvals.