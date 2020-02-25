gm-stan-bowman-fails-to-significantly-brighten-blackhawks’-foreseeable-future-at-trade-deadline

ST. LOUIS — Blackhawks common manager Stan Bowman was dealt a tough hand for the trade deadline Monday. He had no aces up his sleeve and no kings or queens, either.

Still, he did somewhat salvage the working day. The eventual trades of goalie Robin Lehner and defenseman Erik Gustafsson, to proceed the poker metaphor, have been likely the equal of a pair of fives.

But soon after the deadline had handed, it was apparent the offers experienced not drastically enhanced the Hawks’ lengthy-term foreseeable future and experienced appreciably worsened the present.

To pass off the meager returns Bowman bought for the two pending free agents, whose values experienced plummeted to new lows at the complete worst time this thirty day period, as everything a lot more would be insincere.

Continue to, which is precisely what Bowman experimented with to do.

‘‘It’s all about asset management,’’ he claimed. ‘‘When you have an expiring asset whose legal rights you really don’t retain anymore, it’s not as much a financial selection as it is striving to recoup some value and draft picks and potential customers.

‘‘It was truly to provide in some . . . belongings that we can use to pick youthful players and insert them to our stable of potential clients to make our workforce greater in the coming a long time.’’

Sure, Bowman obtained some picks and potential clients. But none really will move the needle.

Youthful defenseman Slava Demin, whose legal rights have been acquired from the Golden Knights, was a fourth-round decide in 2018 (though his price has increased because then). A next-round choose also arrived from the Knights, as did a 3rd-rounder from the Flames.

Dependent on historic odds, nevertheless, none of those 3 ‘‘assets’’ has even a 50 % probability of turning into an NHL participant. Put together, their creation is envisioned to equate to .96 of an NHL player. The definition of ‘‘NHL player’’ features conveniently replaceable 3rd-pairing defensemen and backup goalies — thresholds Gustafsson and Lehner tremendously exceed.

A 1st-spherical choose would have manufactured all the difference, and a number of very first-rounders have been dealt in the past week for somewhat underwhelming players.

Unbelievably, the Lightning gave up 1 Monday for Barclay Goodrow, a 26-yr-old forward who experienced 24 details this time and 17 final time for the Sharks.

That was the craziest overpay, but the Hurricanes also traded a very first-rounder for Brady Skjei, an overpaid 2nd-pairing defenseman, and the Islanders surrendered 1st- and 2nd-rounders for Jean-Gabriel Pageau, a forward with a occupation superior of 43 details.

However the Hawks managed to sell so low on Lehner, 1 of the NHL’s finest goalies in the initially 50 % of the year, and Gustafsson, the NHL’s sixth-greatest-scoring defenseman last period, that neither garnered a initially-spherical select.

It’s not Bowman’s fault that both equally declined as the winter season wore on.

It is partly his fault that he was not extra decisive about the Hawks’ position as purchasers or sellers before in the time (although the team’s fluctuation about the playoff bubble did him no favors).

And it’s undoubtedly his fault that the goalie situation reached this position. In latest months, Lehner and Corey Crawford each expressed keen curiosity in re-signing with the Hawks. Crawford could have been the less costly and less complicated pick, but Lehner showed the opportunity (and interest) to turn out to be a franchise cornerstone.

So the we-may well-as-properly trades Monday must not be interpreted as

we-had-to trades — or, even worse yet,

it’ll-fix-things trades.

‘‘It’s important to consider to . . . make for the long term, and I imagine we’re in a far better posture to do that now than we were yesterday,’’ Bowman reported.

In that assessment, he was erroneous.