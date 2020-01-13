GM, the manager of Houston Astros, is banned for the 2020 season after a scandal involving sign stealing

Loading...

HOUSTON (WFLA) – Jeff Luhnow, general manager of Houston Astros, and AJ Hinch, manager of Houston Astros, were left for one year after an MLB investigation in which the team stole signs at home games with a mid-range camera in 2017 blocked.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, MLB will fine the Astros with a $ 5 million fine and take away their first and second round designs in the 2020 and 2021 designs.

No players from MLB were disciplined in the Astros investigation.

Although Astros manager AJ Hinch disagreed with the use of video – he damaged a monitor that was used several times within the program to show his disapproval – he was still banned for a year. pic.twitter.com/kg0feY9oQC

– Jeff Passan (@ JeffPassan), January 13, 2020

