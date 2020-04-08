GMA pays tribute to Coronavirus camera operator

Good morning America Robin Roberts he looked as he remembered Tony Greer, the studio camera operator who died on Wednesday from the coronaio.

“We also have some incredibly hard news to share with everyone. It’s a very sad day for our GMA family, we know that coronavirus has affected so many of you and has claimed one of our family members. The talented pilot Studio cameras Tony Greer has gone through complications due to corona, “Roberts told viewers.

“It was so bright that it worked in our studio for more than six years,” he said. “And you could only feel the beautiful spirit of Tony, you could feel it from a mile away.”

“We loved Tony, and there are so many things he loved,” he added before addressing Greer’s family and his love of music.

“He played a middle guitar, he was a cool guy. And he loved GMA … We loved every moment we were blessed to spend and share with Tony,” said Roberts.

“Our condolences to his family in Chicago,” he said. “Fanny’s mother, we have to say that, sir, your son was a good man. He was good, he was careful, he was always gentlemanly.”

“Tony and I shared the early change in the breakfast room, and he was a perfect gentleman and just a wonderful person. Just a great spirit,” he added. George Stefanopoulos.

Michael Strahan He also shared Greer’s memories and offered thoughts and prayers to his family.

Watch above via ABC.

Do you have any advice we need to know? [email protected]