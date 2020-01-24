GMW Carolina considers the biggest challenges for SMEs

divide

Corporate finance experts are divided over the future of the US economy.

The Deloitte CFO Signals Survey was released earlier this month, and researchers found that almost all chief financial officers of large US companies expect the US economy to slow in 2020, although they continue to rate the current economic situation as “good”.

A separate study by TD Bank published last week found that half of corporate treasurers are not forecasting an economic recession this year.

Regardless of whether a recession is imminent or not, companies – and especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) – remain optimistic. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Index for the fourth quarter of 2019, conducted with MetLife, reached an all-time high with 69 percent of SMEs surveyed who said they were in good health and 59 percent who were optimistic about the future.

However, economic strength and SME growth are not without challenges.

Gregory Woloszczuk, president and co-founder of SMB consulting service provider GMW Carolina, recently spoke to PYMNTS about the challenges SMBs face today despite a robust economy and opportunities for expansion.

The talent crunch

One of the biggest hurdles they face today is finding and retaining talent.

“As the economy heats up, attracting and retaining talented people is one of the biggest challenges,” he said.

Indeed, the strength of the US economy and record-high unemployment rates have caused SME owners to struggle with a shrinking talent pool. And while the rise of the gig economy has expanded this pool, Woloszczuk said that on-demand workers do not benefit every type of SME.

Gig employees can bring immense benefits to SMEs who need short-term workers for a marketing project or equipment installation, he said. On the other hand, “if your business is stationary, for example a restaurant or a retailer, gig workers can benefit very little from it because the training period for a point-of-sale system is very long , or learning recipes is difficult. “

Cash flow pain

Woloszczuk also stressed that while a robust economy could help SMEs increase sales and expand their customer base, the challenge of actually collecting payments from their customers continues to be a significant drain on their cash flows.

PYMNTS ‘own research has shown that US SME claims are estimated to be $ 3.1 trillion.

“Small businesses are known to be less strategic when it comes to checking cash flow, whether they are managing receivables or payment terms, or making sure they don’t have any outstanding balances,” said Woloszczuk.

The result of such a liquidity squeeze can be a knock-on effect of future financial problems.

Among the biggest is the friction that SME owners face when looking for capital. Often, he said, SME owners will wait until they are in a cash flow crisis to look for capital – for example, when faced with a large volume of unpaid receivables – and at that moment, banks don’t want to finance the business.

“Small businesses will notoriously wait until they are in trouble, and at that point nobody wants to open a line of credit for them,” said Woloszczuk.

He added that he personally saw that SMEs were forced to rely on personal credit cards for emergency funding, a strategy that has prompted some entrepreneurs to file for bankruptcy. In other cases, he has seen SMEs unable to pay their taxes because of a financial emergency that ultimately forced them to close.

“It’s the age old saying,” Banks are only willing to give you money when you don’t need it, “he said.” It’s still the case today. It’s that easy. “

Increasing cyber security risks

Phishing attacks and other cyber security threats continue to grow for businesses today, a threat that even a growing economy cannot weaken. TD Bank’s latest report shows that 40 percent of finance professionals surveyed believe that cyber security remains the greatest threat and operational challenge for the coming year.

However, this risk is not only reserved for large companies. Woloszczuk referred to a separate analysis published by Verizon last year, in which 43 percent of cyber attacks targeted SMEs. The observation that many SMEs are not aware of this risk increases this risk. As a result, according to Woloszczuk, SME owners continue to expose themselves unsuspectingly.

“You may have a computer that can process payments and send emails, making you more vulnerable,” he said. “Small businesses have also opened their networks to guests for free WiFi, which puts them at risk.”

Combine technology with education

There are simple ways that SMEs can strengthen their position in today’s market and address some of their biggest problems.

In cybersecurity, for example, Woloszczuk advised SMEs to separate their payment systems from the systems they use to conduct email correspondence. He also underlined the importance of investing in automation technology to support cash flow management and debtor processes, as well as obtaining credit lines or business credit before a company is in an emergency.

Many of the technologies available can quickly demonstrate a high return on investment, he said.

“It is really a cent on the dollar and can be an asset,” he said. “The more difficult challenge is the educational factor for the small business owner to understand that an additional $ 150 a month can save them $ 10,000 or accelerate their claims.”

